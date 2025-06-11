EUR/USD holds losses near 1.1400 due to easing tariff tensions between US, China

EUR/USD depreciates as the US Dollar advances amid easing US-China tariff tensions.

US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said that the United States and China reached a framework to implement the Geneva Consensus.

The US Court of Appeals extended a temporary stay, allowing the government to continue enforcing Trump’s sweeping tariffs.

EUR/USD loses ground after registering gains in the previous two consecutive sessions, trading around 1.1400 during the Asian hours on Wednesday. The pair depreciates as the US Dollar receives support from easing tariff tensions between the United States (US) and China.

US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick suggested, on Tuesday, potential resolutions with China and noted that both countries have reached a framework to implement the Geneva Consensus. While China’s Vice Commerce Minister Li Chenggang said that communication with the United States has been rational and candid, he will report on a framework to Chinese leaders. However, officials from both sides will seek approval from their leaders before implementation, according to Bloomberg.

US Treasury yields are holding steady as traders adopt caution ahead of the upcoming inflation data. The CPI report is expected to provide insight into the economic impact of recent tariffs and broader inflationary trends. 2-year and 10-year yields on US Treasury bonds are standing at 4.01% and 4.46%, respectively, at the time of writing.

Last week, the European Central Bank (ECB) delivered a 25 basis point rate cut and brought borrowing costs to their lowest since November 2022. Moreover, the central bank also revised down its inflation projections for 2025 and 2026, indicating that it is nearing the end of its current easing cycle.

ECB policymaker Olli Rehn said on Tuesday, “We will take decisions meeting by meeting.” Must avoid complacency over inflation outlook. Must focus on keeping inflation expectations at 2%, Rehn added. ECB’s Francois Villeroy de Galhau noted that “we will remain pragmatic going forward on rates.” Villeroy also said that the central bank will go according to the data flow and be as agile as necessary.