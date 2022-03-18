EUR/USD holds in bullish territory as US dollar index slides below 98.00

- EUR/USD rallies on a softer US dollar following the Fed.
- Russian sanctions remain a risk for markets.
The euro rose on Thursday with investors closely watching for developments in talks between Russia and Ukraine, while the Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision failed to affect the market as the bar for a hawkish surprise was high. In Asian markets on Friday, the single currency is flat and off the highs of 1.1118 trading near 1.1087 at the time of writing and near the lows of the session.
The Fed kicked off its monetary policy tightening with a 25 basis point increase on Wednesday. However, despite the increased dots, the US dollar needed a more hawkish outcome to prevent the unwind as US treasuries fluctuated. The US dollar index is down 0.8% on the day overnight and remains heavy in Asian markets as it takes on the 98 figure to the downside, testing the 97.80s.
In data on Thursday, the Eurozone Consumer Price Index for February was finalised slightly higher at 5.9%y/y (prior 5.8%YoY). The core was unchanged. US industrial production in February rose 0.5% MoM (as expected). US Weekly initial jobless claims were close to expectations at 214k and continuous claims at 1.419m.
Russian sanctions dig in
Meanwhile, global markets are keeping a close eye on Russia's capacity to repay its debt. Investors were reassured on Thursday that Russia may, at least for now, have averted what would have been its first external bond default in a century.
''This was because creditors received payment, in dollars, of Russian bond coupons which fell due this week,'' two market sources told Reuters on Thursday. Dmitry Peskov, a spokesperson for the Kremlin, said the country has all the resources it needs to avoid default.
As for sanctions, the saga continues. The US House of Representatives decisively decided to cease regular trade relations with Russia, allowing the US to sharply raise tariffs on Russian goods entering the nation. On Friday, US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping will discuss Russia. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken told reporters that Biden will make it clear to Xi that if China backs Russia, the US will impose "costs."
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1086
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05
|Today daily open
|1.1092
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1098
|Daily SMA50
|1.1247
|Daily SMA100
|1.1301
|Daily SMA200
|1.1537
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1138
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1008
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1121
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0806
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1495
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1106
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1088
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1057
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1021
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0949
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0891
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.115
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1209
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.128
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
