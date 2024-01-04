EUR/USD holds below the mid-1.0900s ahead of German CPI, US ADP report

NEWS | | By Lallalit Srijandorn
  • EUR/USD trades on a softer note near 1.0922 amid the stronger USD.
  • The German Unemployment Rate remained steady at 5.9%, as estimated.
  • The less dovish remarks from the Federal Reserve (Fed) boost USD demand.
  • Traders will focus on the German Consumer Price Index (CPI) and US ADP Employment Change.

The EUR/USD pair remains on the defensive during the early Asian session on Thursday. The backdrop of the stronger Greenback and higher US Treasury bond yields exert some selling pressure on the major pair. At press time, EUR/USD is trading at 1.0922, gaining 0.01% on the day. 

On Wednesday, the German Unemployment Rate remained steady at 5.9%, as estimated. The Unemployment Change showed that the number of unemployed people increased by 5K against the market consensus of 20K and in the previous reading of 21K. Investors await the Eurozone inflation report on Friday for fresh impetus. The Annualized Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) for December is projected to rebound to 3.0% from 2.4%.

Across the pond, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) decided to hold its benchmark rate steady in a range between 5.25% and 5.5% at its December 2023 meeting. Members anticipate three quarter-percentage point cuts by the end of 2024.

Nonetheless, the minutes said that the actual policy path will depend on how the economy evolves, even though participants viewed the policy rate as likely at or near its peak for this tightening cycle. Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin stated on Wednesday that interest rate hikes cannot be ruled out despite progress in inflation control. These rather hawkish remarks boost the US Dollar (USD) across the board and weigh on the Euro (EUR). 

Market participants will focus on December’s HCOB Composite PMI and Services PMI from France, Germany, and the Eurozone. Additionally, the German Consumer Price Index (CPI) will be due on Thursday. On the US docket, US ADP Employment Change and weekly Initial Jobless Claims will be released.

 

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.0922
Today Daily Change 0.0001
Today Daily Change % 0.01
Today daily open 1.0921
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0945
Daily SMA50 1.0849
Daily SMA100 1.0761
Daily SMA200 1.0846
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0966
Previous Daily Low 1.0893
Previous Weekly High 1.114
Previous Weekly Low 1.1009
Previous Monthly High 1.114
Previous Monthly Low 1.0724
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0921
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0938
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0888
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0854
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0815
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.096
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0999
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1033

 


 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

