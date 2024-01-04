EUR/USD holds below the mid-1.0900s ahead of German CPI, US ADP report

The EUR/USD pair remains on the defensive during the early Asian session on Thursday. The backdrop of the stronger Greenback and higher US Treasury bond yields exert some selling pressure on the major pair. At press time, EUR/USD is trading at 1.0922, gaining 0.01% on the day. On Wednesday, the German Unemployment Rate remained steady at 5.9%, as estimated. The Unemployment Change showed that the number of unemployed people increased by 5K against the market consensus of 20K and in the previous reading of 21K. Investors await the Eurozone inflation report on Friday for fresh impetus. The Annualized Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) for December is projected to rebound to 3.0% from 2.4%. Across the pond, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) decided to hold its benchmark rate steady in a range between 5.25% and 5.5% at its December 2023 meeting. Members anticipate three quarter-percentage point cuts by the end of 2024. Nonetheless, the minutes said that the actual policy path will depend on how the economy evolves, even though participants viewed the policy rate as likely at or near its peak for this tightening cycle. Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin stated on Wednesday that interest rate hikes cannot be ruled out despite progress in inflation control. These rather hawkish remarks boost the US Dollar (USD) across the board and weigh on the Euro (EUR). Market participants will focus on December’s HCOB Composite PMI and Services PMI from France, Germany, and the Eurozone . Additionally, the German Consumer Price Index (CPI) will be due on Thursday. On the US docket, US ADP Employment Change and weekly Initial Jobless Claims will be released.

