The EUR/USD pair posts modest losses near 1.1690 during the early European trading hours on Thursday. However, the US Federal Reserve's (Fed) dovish rate cut on Wednesday could weigh on the US Dollar (USD) against the Euro (EUR). Traders await the release of the US weekly Initial Jobless Claims report, which is due later on Thursday.

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) lowered its key overnight borrowing rate by a quarter percentage point, putting it in a range between 3.5%-3.75%. The statement said, “In considering the extent and timing of additional adjustments to the target range for the federal funds rate, the Committee will carefully assess incoming data, the evolving outlook, and the balance of risks.”

Fed Chair Jerome Powell noted during the press conference that the central bank is well-positioned to wait and see how the economy evolves. The market has priced in a 78% chance that the Fed will leave interest rates unchanged next month, compared with a 70% odds just before the rate cut announcement, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

Across the pond, rising bets that the European Central Bank (ECB) is done cutting interest rates could support the Euro. ECB President Christine Lagarde reiterated that the current monetary policy stance is in a good position. Meanwhile, ECB policymakers Francois Villeroy de Galhau and Gediminas Simkus stated that there is no immediate reason to either cut or raise rates, as the current policy stance is considered to be in a "good place."