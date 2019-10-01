EUR/USD holding up despite inflation data weighing and strong USD

- Euro area employment continued to expand despite the persistent and pronounced weakness in euro area.
- EUR weighed down by soft national inflation data but attracting bids on a tighter labour market.
EUR/USD was somewhat robust overnight considering the US Dollar's rise to fresh cycle highs in the DXY. The single currency traded between 1.0950 to 1.0885, steadying around 1.0900, weighed down by soft national inflation data but attracting bids on a tighter labour market.
Euro area employment continued to expand despite the persistent and pronounced weakness in euro area manufacturing, analysts at ANZ Bank explained:
"The unemployment rate fell to 7.4% in August from 7.5% in July and 8.0% a year earlier. That was the lowest rate of unemployment since May 2008 and close to pre-GFC lows. In spite of the slowdown in Germany, unemployment fell 10k. The improving labour market is providing some offset to weakness in manufacturing, but inflation still remains subdued. In September, Germany HICP inflation was 0.9% y/y, down from 1.0% y/y in July."
Key US data kicking in
Meanwhile, looking ahead, we have key US data coming up in the September ISM data this week from the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) is due in the NY session, "providing an update on sentiment in the sector and some guidance for the payrolls report due Frida," analysts at Westpac explained:
"The August headline index of 49.1 was the weakest reading since Jan 2016. Consensus for Sep is 50.1. Aug construction spending is also due, with potential implications for Q3 GDP estimates.
EUR/USD levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0895
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04
|Today daily open
|1.0899
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.101
|Daily SMA50
|1.1076
|Daily SMA100
|1.1161
|Daily SMA200
|1.1241
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0948
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0885
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1026
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0905
|Previous Monthly High
|1.111
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0885
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0909
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0924
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0874
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0849
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0812
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0936
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0973
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0999
