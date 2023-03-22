EUR/USD hits levels above 1.0900 and retreats; DXY drops sharply after FOMC decision

- US Dollar collapses after the FOMC decision, DXY drops by more than 1%.
- Fed raises rates by 25 bps, as expected.
- EUR/USD rises a hundred pips, reaching the highest level since early February.
The US Dollar is falling sharply on Wednesday following the Federal Reserve meeting. The EUR/USD has risen so far more than a hundred pips and printed monthly highs above 1.0900.
As expected, the US central bank raised rates by 25 bps to 4.75% - 5.00%. In the statement, the Fed sounded dovish, suggesting no clear path of action for the future.
During the press conference, Chair Powell said that tighter credit conditions can be seen as a substitute for interest rate hikes. “Disinflation is absolutely occurring”, he said. Regarding the “dot plot”, Powell explained that Fed’s officials do not see a rate cut for this year.
US bonds soared after the FOMC meeting, pushing the US Dollar to the downside. Wall Street indices are moving between gains and losses, without a clear direction. Markets are not moving in sync.
The weaker US Dollar is keeping EUR/USD around 1.0900, at the momentum. The pair peaked at 1.0911 and then pulled back to the 1.0860 area. It is rising for the fifth consecutive day.
Powell speech: Isolated banking problems can threaten banking system if left unaddressed
Powell speech: Recent banking events will result in tighter credit conditions
Powell speech: Before banking stress, thought we would have to raise terminal rate
Powell speech: Tightening in credit conditions may mean monetary tightening has less work to do
Technical levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0881
|Today Daily Change
|0.0113
|Today Daily Change %
|1.05
|Today daily open
|1.0768
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0632
|Daily SMA50
|1.0729
|Daily SMA100
|1.0586
|Daily SMA200
|1.0329
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0789
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0704
|Previous Weekly High
|1.076
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0516
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1033
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0533
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0756
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0736
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0718
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0669
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0634
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0803
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0838
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0887
EUR/USD jumps to 1.0910 as Dollar tumbles after Fed meeting
EUR/USD reached levels above 1.0900 for the first time since early February after rising more than a hundred pips following the Federal Reserve meeting. The US central bank raised rates as expected but signalled it could end the cycle sooner than what was expected weeks ago. As a result, the DXY is falling more than 1%.
GBP/USD hits levels above 1.2300 boosted by Powell
GBP/USD climbed from 1.2240 to 1.2335, reaching the highest level since early February on the back of a sharp decline of the US Dollar. The FOMC raised interest rates by 25 bps. Powell warned that inflation remains high, but markets are not seeing further rate hikes. The DXY is at six-week lows.
Gold soars to $1,978 after Fed raises rates as expected Premium
Spot gold jumped to $1,978 during Fed Chair Powell’s press conference and then pulled back. A decline in US yields and broad-based Dollar weakness is offering support to the yellow metal, which is up more than 1% on the day.
Shiba Inu price targets 30% breakout trade which bulls will love to be part off
Shiba Inu (SHIB) price is setting the stage for a breakout trade later in the US session on Wednesday. The chart points to an inflection point with several indicators and bulls need to roll the dice here if they want to use the momentum to their advantage.
BoE Interest Rate Decision Preview: Preparing ground for a rate hike pause in May Premium
The Bank of England (BoE) is seen keeping up its interest rate increases, although at a slower pace in March, as the world battles financial sector risks.