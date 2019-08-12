EUR/USD hits fresh daily highs at 1.1230 and retreats

  • EUR/USD fails to hold to gains and pulls back, remains in a consolidation range. 
  • Risk aversion and Italy’s political crisis among key drivers today. 

The EUR/USD pair broke above 1.1225 during the American session and climbed to 1.1230 hitting a fresh daily high but if failed to hold and pulled back. It trades at 1.1215, modestly higher for the day and still moving in a 5-day range between 1.1160 and 1.1245. 

Italy and risk sentiment 

In Wall Street, the DOW JONES is down 0.92% and the NASDAQ 0.61%. “Markets remained cautious with the U.S.-China trade conflict showing no signs of abating, spurring fears over global growth and currency volatility. Trump downplayed expectations of holding a trade meeting with China in September. In this context, safe-haven assets remained in demand and bets of an aggressive Fed rate cut in September rose ahead of tomorrow’s U.S. CPI data”, said BBVA analysts. 

They point out that the uncertainty lingering amid the ongoing trade conflict and the slowing global economy continued to add downward pressure on government bond yields. The move-in bonds favor the Swiss franc versus the Euro, pushing EUR/CHF under 1.0870, to the lowest in a week and closer to the multi-year lows. 

The political crisis in Italy continues following Salvini’s decision to call for a snap election. Then pressured eased after Fitch Ratings affirmed the BBB grade with a negative outlook. 

Despite all, range prevails 

EUR/USD continues to trade in a consolidation range, as it has been the case since last Tuesday, moving between 1.1245 and 1.1160/70. Earlier today the pair tested the bottom of the range but rebounded sharply, approaching the top. 

A firm break above 1.1245 would point to further gains while under 1.1160 will likely leave the pair vulnerable to a slide to 1.1110. 

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1216
Today Daily Change 0.0015
Today Daily Change % 0.13
Today daily open 1.1201
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1176
Daily SMA50 1.124
Daily SMA100 1.1226
Daily SMA200 1.1297
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1224
Previous Daily Low 1.118
Previous Weekly High 1.1251
Previous Weekly Low 1.1104
Previous Monthly High 1.1373
Previous Monthly Low 1.106
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1207
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1196
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1179
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1157
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1135
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1223
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1245
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1267

 

 

