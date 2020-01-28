- EUR/USD has reversed December's rise from 1.1015 to 1.1240.
- The single currency has dropped despite a string of upbeat German data.
EUR/USD has erased almost entire gains seen in December and is fast closing on the psychological support at 1.10.
The currency pair is currently trading at 1.1022, having started the month at 1.1222. The pair had risen from 1.1015 to 1.1240 in December.
Bears on top despite upbeat German data
A majority of German economic data released this month reinforced expectations of a stronger economic rebound in 2020.
An Ifo institute economist on Monday said that it is likely the German economy would grow by 0.2% in the first quarter of 2020, having expanded by 0.1% in the final quarter of 2019.
So far, however, the nascent recovery in the German economy has failed to impress the bulls. As noted earlier, EUR/USD has erased December gains.
The EUR's inability to score gains indicates the market focus has likely shifted to the possibility of a US-EU trade war following the signing of the US-China phase-one trade deal. That said, analysts at Danske Bank think a wider EU-US trade war is unlikely.
Also, the single currency took a beating last week as European Central Bank's President Christine Lagarde sounded more dovish-than-expected.
The single currency may continue to trade on the defense for the rest of the week as safe-haven US treasuries are drawing bids on Coronavirus fears. The bid tone around the US dollar would strengthen if the US Durable Goods, scheduled for release at 13:30 GMT on Tuesday, betters estimates.
Technical levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1021
|Today Daily Change
|0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04
|Today daily open
|1.1017
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1124
|Daily SMA50
|1.1102
|Daily SMA100
|1.1072
|Daily SMA200
|1.1131
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1038
|Previous Daily Low
|1.101
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1118
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.102
|Previous Monthly High
|1.124
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1002
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1021
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1027
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1005
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0994
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0977
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1033
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.105
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1061
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD stalls decline near 0.6850 amid poor Australian data, coronavirus crisis
AUD/USD bounces-off a 3.5-month low near 0.6750 but the recovery appears shallow, with Australia's business confidence gauge hitting multi-year lows. China's coronavirus contagion also remains a weight on the Aussie.
USD/JPY consolidates the bounce around 109.00 amid coronavirus-led risk-off
USD/JPY consolidates the recovery from a nearly three-week low around 109.00. Despite the uptick, the spot remains vulnerable amid bearish MACD and risk-off action in the Asian equities, fuelled by the China coronavirus outbreak.
US Durable Goods Orders Preview for December: Positive patience
Durable goods orders are estimated to increase 0.5% in December after November’s revised 2.0% loss. Ex-transport orders are expected to rise 0.2% following a 0.1% decline. Orders ex-defense will gain 0.5% after the 0.7% November rise.
Gold: Consolidating in a pennant pattern
Gold has largely been in a consolidation mode since Monday's early Asian session and is currently sidelined near $1,580. The hourly chart shows the yellow metal is trapped in a pennant pattern. A breakout would allow a re-test of recent highs above $1,600.
GBP/USD: 200-hour SMA, short-term resistance line cap immediate upside
Following its failure to break 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of January 14-24 upside, GBP/USD pulls back to 1.3060 during the Asian session on Tuesday. Buyers will have multiple upside barriers beyond the nearby resistance confluence.