From US-China trade ceasefire to US-EU trade war? – Danske Bank

Analysts at Danske Bank anticipate the market’s focus to shift to the US-EU trade war from the US-China tussle. Though, they don’t expect major noise from the trade jitters.
Key quotes
"We expect the US administration's trade policy to shift focus to Europe in 2020, but do not expect a wider EU-US trade war."
"EU’s retaliatory response - which we expect to come relatively swiftly in the event - could well see Trump’s move backfire."
"We see a 30-40% probability of US tariffs on European car imports hitting in H1 20, in light of both political and legal complexities. In the event of car tariffs, we see downside risks to the euro area and German GDP growth of 0.1-0.2%."
"We still see a tangible risk of further US tariff measures for EU products under the ongoing Airbus-Boeing dispute in the coming months, while progress on an EU-US deal on industrial goods is set to remain sluggish."
"Should the US impose tariffs, we would expect European yields to take a leg lower towards levels seen in H2 19 and European equities to suffer."
Bears ignore Aussie holidays, cheer coronavirus news at fresh multi-week low near 0.6815
AUD/USD drops to 0.6814, with an intra-day low of 0.6811, during the early Monday morning in Asia. The fears of China’s coronavirus outbreak are dominating the market’s risk sentiment off-late.
USD/JPY: Coronavirus bearish gap breaks below 109
USD/JPY has dropped heavily in the open, breaking below the 109 handle to print a fresh low of 108.88 as traders prepare for a risk-off week when considering the implications of the Coronavirus.
Are you anxious about Coronavirus? Well, so are the markets
There's so much we don't know about Coronavirus, which increases the level of concern from public health officials, you & I as well as the markets and we can expect a risk-off start to the week ahead of a pretty major schedule.
Gold kick-starts the week with bullish gap-up to $1589 as coronavirus fuels risk aversion
Gold prices remain positive while taking rounds to $1,583, following the intra-day high of $1588.70 flashed at the week’s start. The yellow metal recently benefited from fears of China’s coronavirus outbreak.
GBP/USD: 50-day SMA, 61.8% Fibonacci question sellers
Cable stays weak while declining to the intra-day low of 1.3068 by the press time of Monday’s Asian session. The pair registers 3 days losing streak while also forming a lower high pattern if observed its moves from Dec 2019 top.