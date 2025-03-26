EUR/USD has a chance to pull back further toward 1.0725 – UOB Group

Euro (EUR) is likely to trade in a 1.0765/1.0820 range. In the longer run, EUR could pull back further; it does not appear to have enough momentum to break clearly below 1.0725, UOB Group’s FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Peter Chia note.
EUR is likely to trade in a 1.0765/1.0820 range
24-HOUR VIEW: "Yesterday, EUR traded within a 1.0774/1.0830 range, closing largely unchanged (-0.08%) at 1.0791. While the price action is likely part of a consolidation phase, the soft underlying tone suggests EUR is likely to trade in a lower range of 1.0765/1.0820 range today."
1-3 WEEKS VIEW: "While the current pullback from last week’s high of 1.0954 has not stabilised, downward momentum is not strong. However, as long as EUR remains below 1.0860, EUR could pull back further toward 1.0725. Currently, it does not appear to have enough momentum to break clearly below this support level."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD extends losses toward 1.2900 ahead of UK Budget Report
GBP/USD extends losses toward 1.2900 in the European session after the UK's ONS reported that the annual CPI inflation softened to 2.8% in February from 3% in January. This reading came in below the market expectation of 2.9%, weighing on the Pound Sterling ahead of the UK Budget Report.
EUR/USD stays depressed below 1.0800 amid US Dollar strength
EUR/USD remains depressed under 1.0800 in Wednesday's European trading hours, undermined by renewed US Dollar demand as traders digest the latest tariff threats by US President Trump. Dovish ECB commentary also weighs on the pair ahead of US data and Fedspeak.
Gold price retains positive bias above $3,000 amid concerns over Trump's tariffs
Gold price trades with positive bias comfortably above the $3,000 psychological mark for the second straight day on Wednesday, though it lacks follow-through and remains below the overnight swing high. Investors remain cautious on the back of the uncertainty over US President Donald Trump's so-called reciprocal tariff announcement on April 2.
Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple could face volatility as Trump’s “Liberation Day” nears
Bitcoin price hovers around $87,000 on Wednesday after recovering 4% in the last three days. Ethereum and Ripple find support around their key level, suggesting a recovery on the cards.
Seven Fundamentals for the Week: Tariff news, fresh surveys, the Fed's preferred inflation gauge are eyed Premium
Reports and rumors ahead of Trump’s reciprocal tariffs announcement next week will continue moving markets. Business and consumer surveys will try to gauge where the US economy is heading. Core PCE, the Fed's preferred inflation gauge, is eyed late in the week.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.