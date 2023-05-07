EUR/USD grinds higher past 1.1000 with eyes on US inflation, banking report

- EUR/USD remains sidelined after a volatile week, defends multi-day-old trading range around yearly high.
- ECB’s comparatively more hawkish bias than Fed joins US banking fears to fuel Euro prices.
- US CPI for April, a bank survey report eyed this week for clear directions.
EUR/USD begins the trading week without surprises around 1.1025, following a volatile week that ended near the start.
The Euro pair cheered the European Central Bank’s (ECB) comparatively more hawkish rate hike than the Federal Reserve (Fed), as well as the fears emanating from the US banking crisis and the debt default woes. However, the region’s economics weren’t so impressive and the US employment report for April marked strong prints, which in turn prod the EUR/USD bulls.
On Friday, the US employment report for April surprised markets by unveiling a jump in the headline Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) by 253K expected and revised down prior readings of 165K. Further, the Unemployment Rate also eased to 3.4% versus 3.5% market forecasts and previous mark whereas Average Hourly Earnings improved to 4.4% YoY from 4.3% prior (revised) and analysts’ estimations of 4.2%.
Following the upbeat US employment report, St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard, who supported the 25 basis point rate hike that the Fed took last week, called it "a good next step." The policymaker cited significant amount of inflation in the economy and "very tight" labor market to back his hawkish bias.
On the other hand, “European Central Bank (ECB) interest rate hikes are starting to have an effect, but more will be needed to contain inflation,” said Dutch Central Bank President Klaas Knot on Sunday per Reuters. On Friday, ECB Governing Council member and Bank of France head Francois Villeroy de Galhau said that there will likely be several more hikes.
During the last week, the ECB matched market forecasts by announcing a 25 basis points (bps) increase in its benchmark rates and also unveiled faster dialing back of its Asset Purchase Programme (APP) to around EUR25 billion per month from July, from the current pace of EUR15 billion per month. The regional central bank chose to remain hawkish and shut the door for a rate hike pause while saying, “Inflation outlook continues to be too high for too long." Following the Interest Rate Decision, ECB President Christine Lagarde said, "We are not Fed-dependent in rate decisions, we can tighten if the Fed pauses."
On a different page, Reuters reported that US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Sunday issued a stark warning that a failure by Congress to act on the debt ceiling could trigger a "constitutional crisis" that also would call into question the federal government's creditworthiness.
Amid these plays, Wall Street ended the week on the positive side while the US Treasury bond yields bounced back. Even so, the US Dollar Index remained pressured.
Moving on, US Consumer Price Index (CPI) for April will be crucial to watch for the EUR/USD traders for clear directions, especially after Friday’s upbeat US NFP. Also, US Senior Loan Officer Opinion Survey on Bank Lending Practices and the debt negotiations will be eyed too. It should be noted that there are no major data/events from Europe this week.
Technical analysis
A three-week-old bullish trend channel, currently between 1.1115 and 1.0955, appears crucial for EUR/USD traders to watch. That said, bulls appear running out of steam of late.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1024
|Today Daily Change
|0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04%
|Today daily open
|1.102
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0989
|Daily SMA50
|1.0839
|Daily SMA100
|1.0782
|Daily SMA200
|1.0434
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1048
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0967
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1092
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0942
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1095
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0788
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1017
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0998
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0975
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0931
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0894
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1056
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1093
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1137
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances to 1.1050 ahead of EU Sentix data
EUR/USD is extending gains toward 1.1050, having found support well above 1.1000 early Monday. The pair is trading on the front foot as the US Dollar is looking vulnerable yet again amid looming US default fears and the banking sector crisis. EU Sentix data awaited.
GBP/USD holds higher ground near 1.2650
GBP/USD gains traction for the fourth straight day and climbs to a fresh one-year high above 1.2650 on Monday. Dovish Fed expectations keep the USD depressed and remain supportive of the ongoing move up. The focus remains on the Fed's Loan Officers Survey.
Gold: Rebound approaches $2,050 as US data looms
Gold price is reversing its corrective pullback, heading toward $2,050 in early Europe. The precious metal benefits from the softer US Dollar and the market’s cautious optimism as traders prepare for the key US banks lending and inflation data.
The Ethereum Foundation just sold $30M in Ether — But will ETH price fall this time?
On May 6, Ethereum Foundation transferred nearly $30 million in Ether to the Kraken cryptocurrency exchange, causing jitters in the market about a potential selloff event.
The Week Ahead - Bank of England, UK Q1 GDP, and US CPI
With the Fed having raised rates again last week by 25bps, this week’s April CPI numbers are likely to be a key benchmark feeding into whether the next meeting will see the Fed hit the pause button and keep rates unchanged after several meetings of consecutive hikes.