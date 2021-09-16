EUR/USD goes into consolidation above 1.1750 after dropping to 20-day lows

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • EUR/USD remains on track to close the day deep in the red.
  • US Dollar Index clings to strong daily gains on Thursday.
  • Focus shifts to eurozone Consumer Price Index data.

The EUR/USD pair broke below its horizontal trading range on Thursday and dropped to its lowest level since late August at 1.1751 before going into a consolidation phase. As of writing, the pair was down 0.45% on the day at 1.1763.

DXY advances toward 93.00

The broad-based USD strength on the back of robust macroeconomic data releases weighed heavily on EUR/USD in the second half of the day.

The data published by the US Census Bureau revealed on Thursday that Retail Sales increased by 0.7% in August. With this reading coming in much better than the market expectation for a decline of 0.8%, the greenback continued to outperform its major rivals. Moreover, the Philly Fed Manufacturing Index improved to 30.7 in September from 19.4 in August. On a negative note, the Initial Jobless Claims edged higher to 332,000 in the week ending September 11 from 312,000. Currently, the US Dollar Index is rising 0.47% at 92.92.

In the meantime, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up nearly 2%, providing an additional boost to the USD.

On Friday, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) data from the euro area will be looked upon for fresh impetus. Investors expect the CPI to stay unchanged at 3% on a yearly basis in August. Several European Central Bank (ECB) policymakers said earlier in the week that the rise in inflation was expected to be temporary. Nevertheless, the market reaction is likely to be muted to this data unless there is a large divergence from market consensus.

Technical levels to watch for

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1762
Today Daily Change -0.0056
Today Daily Change % -0.47
Today daily open 1.1818
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.18
Daily SMA50 1.1801
Daily SMA100 1.1933
Daily SMA200 1.1995
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1832
Previous Daily Low 1.1799
Previous Weekly High 1.1886
Previous Weekly Low 1.1802
Previous Monthly High 1.19
Previous Monthly Low 1.1664
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1819
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1812
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1801
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1784
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1768
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1833
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1849
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1866

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

How do emotions affect trade?
Follow up our daily analysts guidance

Subscribe Today!    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD extends losses after robust US retail sales

EUR/USD extends losses after robust US retail sales

EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.1750, extending its losses after US Retail Sales came out at +0.7% against -0.8% in August. ECB President Christine Lagarde said the economy is still not out of the woods. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD slides under 1.38 on robust dollar demand

GBP/USD slides under 1.38 on robust dollar demand

GBP/USD is trading under 1.38, significantly lower after US Retail Sales beat estimates by rising 0.8% in August. The UK government reshuffle passed smoothly for the pound.

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD nosedives to the lowest level since August 13

XAU/USD nosedives to the lowest level since August 13

Gold continued losing ground through the early North American session and dived to the lowest level since August 13, further below the $1760 region post-US macro releases. 

Gold News

Dogecoin killer Shiba Inu ready for new bull run

Dogecoin killer Shiba Inu ready for new bull run

Shiba Inu gets listed on Binance.US, SHIB price recovers from the loss posted over the past week. The Shiba-Inu-themed token is one of the top 10 most mentioned cryptos on Twitter alongside BTC, ETH, DOGE, ADA.

Read more

AMC trades lower as CEO clarifies cryptocurrency payments

AMC trades lower as CEO clarifies cryptocurrency payments

NYSE:AMC fell by 0.97% on Wednesday and lagged other meme stocks during the session. CEO Adam Aron clarifies which cryptos AMC will accept. High profile Hollywood directors are demanding longer theatrical windows.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures