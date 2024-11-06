EUR/USD has experienced a deeper pullback after confirming a double top, BBH’s FX analysts note.
Potential supports are located at June low of 1.0665 and 1.0600
“EUR/USD has dipped below the 200-DMA (1.0870) and the trend line drawn since October 2023 denoting prevalence of downward momentum.”
“The decline is a bit stretched but signals of rebound are not yet visible. Inability to reclaim the MA at 1.0870 could lead to persistence in down move. Next potential supports are located at June low of 1.0665 and 1.0600.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades deep in red below 1.0800 as Trump declares victory
EUR/USD stays deep in negative territory near 1.0750 on Wednesday, losing about 1.50% on the day. The US Dollar rallies as Republican nominee Donald Trump becomes the 47th president of the US after winning key swing states, weighing heavily on the pair.
GBP/USD stays below 1.3000 as Trump win boosts USD
GBP/USD struggles to gather recovery momentum and loses over 1% despite pulling away from the daily low it set below 1.2950. The US Dollar outperforms its rivals and doesn't allow the pair to gain traction as Donald Trump completes his political comeback, winning the presidential election.
Gold drops toward $2,700, US yields surge higher as Trump claims victory
Gold came under heavy bearish pressure and dropped toward $2,700 as markets reacted to Donald Trump's victory in the presidential election. Although XAU/USD managed to erase a portion of its losses, it remains deep in negative territory, pressured by a 4% increase in the 10-year US yield.
Bitcoin breaks all-time high of $73,777 as Trump takes the lead
Bitcoin breaks above its all-time high of $73,777 on Wednesday, buoyed by Donald Trump's poll lead. At the same time, Ethereum is nearing its key resistance level, with a strong close above it, potentially signaling upward momentum. Meanwhile, Ripple finds support around its daily level.
Trump wins: Tax cuts come with a cost
Donald Trump’s victory will ensure a lower tax environment that should boost sentiment and spending in the near term. However, promised tariffs, immigration controls and higher borrowing costs will increasingly become headwinds through his presidential term.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.