EUR/USD gains traction above 1.0540 ahead of the German Factory Orders, US NFP

- EUR/USD attracts some buyers around the mid-1.0500s on Friday.
- Germany’s trade surplus came in at €16.6 billion in August vs. €17.7 billion prior.
- US weekly Initial Jobless Claims came in below the market expectation last week.
- The US Nonfarm Payrolls will be in the spotlight on Friday.
The EUR/USD pair holds positive ground during the early Asian session on Friday. The weakening of the US Dollar (USD) and a decline in the US Treasury Yield lends some support to the major pair. However, the upside seems to be limited ahead of the release of German Factory Orders and US employment data on Friday. EUR/USD currently trades around 1.0547, up 0.02% for the day.
Economic data on Thursday revealed that Germany’s trade surplus came in at €16.6 billion in August from €17.7 billion in July, higher than the market expectation of €15.0 billion. Additionally, France’s Industrial Production for August contracted by 0.3% MoM versus a 0.5% rise prior, below the market consensus.
Despite inflation levels exceeding the target and rising concerns of a future recession or stagflation in the region, the European Central Bank (ECB) is likely to maintain the interest rate by the end of the year.
Across the pond, traders anticipate the Federal Reserve (Fed) to raise interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) for the entire year, which might lift the Greenback and act as a headwind for the EUR/USD pair. However, the US Nonfarm Payrolls due on Friday could offer some hints for the Federal Reserve (Fed).
Apart from this, the US Department of Labor showed on Thursday that US Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending on September 30 improved to 207K from the previous reading of 205K, below the market expectation of 210K. This figure indicates that labor market conditions remain tight. Additionally, the US Balance of Trade deficit was $58.3 billion, lower than the expected of $62.3 billion and the $64.7 billion recorded in July.
Looking ahead, market participants will focus on the German Factory Orders for August. On the US docket, the US Nonfarm Payrolls and the Unemployment Rate will be closely watched by traders. The Nonfarm Payrolls are expected to rise by 170K while the Unemployment Rate is estimated to decline to 3.7% from 3.8%. These figures could give a clear direction to the EUR/USD pair.
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0548
|Today Daily Change
|0.0044
|Today Daily Change %
|0.42
|Today daily open
|1.0504
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0626
|Daily SMA50
|1.0788
|Daily SMA100
|1.0847
|Daily SMA200
|1.0827
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0532
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0451
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0656
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0488
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0882
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0488
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0501
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0482
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.046
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0415
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0379
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0541
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0577
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0622
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD extends its upside near 0.6370, eyes on the US NFP
AUD/USD gains traction above the mid-0.6300s and extends its upside for two straight days during the early Asian trading hours on Friday. The upside of the pair is bolstered by the correction of the US Dollar and a decline in US Treasury yields.
EUR/USD gains traction above 1.0540 ahead of the German Factory Orders, US NFP
The EUR/USD pair holds positive ground during the early Asian session on Friday. The weakening of the US Dollar and a decline in the US Treasury Yield lends some support to the major pair. However, the upside seems to be limited.
Gold remains on the defensive above $1,800, US NFP eyed
Gold price remains on the defensive around $1,820 after bouncing off the weekly low of $1,813 during the early Asian session on Friday. The precious metal struggles to gain as the Federal Reserve (Fed) is not expected to abandon its ‘higher-for-longer’ stance on interest rates.
Arbitrum price declines 11% as final Security Council voting round approaches
Arbitrum price moves often depend on the broader market cues; however, for the past couple of days, a major external factor has come into play. The ongoing Arbitrum Security Council Elections are preparing for the final round, which is interestingly bearing a negative impact on the altcoin.
Mixed emotions as investors continued to wear yield pain on their sleeves
Investors displayed mixed emotions on Thursday, with stocks pulling back while Treasury yields remained relatively stable, suggesting they continued to wear this week’s yield pain on their sleeves.