EUR/USD gains as Trump’s tariff threats reignite trade war concerns

The Euro (EUR) gains ground against the US Dollar (USD) on Monday, as renewed trade war threats from US President Donald Trump weigh broadly on the Greenback. At the time of writing, EUR/USD trades around 1.1648, up nearly 0.40% on the day and snapping a four-day losing streak.

Over the weekend, President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social that a 10% tariff would be imposed from February 1 on eight European nations, including Denmark, Germany, France, the UK, Sweden, Norway, the Netherlands and Finland. He added that the tariff would rise to 25% in June unless and until "a deal is reached for the complete and total purchase of Greenland".

The move has reignited fears of a broader transatlantic trade conflict, with the threat of retaliatory measures rattling investor confidence and triggering a fresh risk-off wave across global markets.

German Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil said countermeasures are available and must be prepared, while EU Economy Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis warned that US tariff threats are “not acceptable,” adding that the European Union has tools at its disposal and that “nothing is off the table.” French President Emmanuel Macron has also urged the bloc to activate the EU’s “anti-coercion instrument.”

The Euro is also drawing support from steady inflation data out of the Eurozone. Figures released earlier in the day showed that the Core Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) rose 0.3% MoM in December, while the annual core rate held at 2.3%.

Headline HICP increased 0.2% on the month, with yearly inflation easing slightly to 1.9%, just under the European Central Bank’s (ECB) 2% target.

The data reinforce expectations that the ECB is likely to maintain a cautious, wait-and-see stance and keep interest rates on hold for an extended period.

Beyond trade rhetoric, the Greenback is also losing some momentum as political and institutional uncertainties build. Markets are increasingly cautious ahead of an expected US Supreme Court ruling on the legality of President Trump’s use of emergency tariff powers, while attention is also turning to a potential shift in Federal Reserve (Fed) leadership, with Trump expected to announce his decision later this week.

Looking ahead, traders are positioning cautiously ahead of a heavy US economic calendar later this week. The focus will be on the delayed Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) inflation reports for October and November, alongside third-quarter GDP figures, preliminary S&P Global PMI surveys and the University of Michigan consumer sentiment data.