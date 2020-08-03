After experiencing a much-needed correction from two-year highs above 1.19, the fundamentals underpinning the EUR/USD pair remain firm and are pointing to the upside as Europe’s faster economic recovery, US coronavirus cases and uncertainty about fiscal stimulus are in play.
Key quotes
“Coronavirus: While the old continent is experiencing several flareups – most notably in Spain – COVID-19 cases are under control. That cannot be said about the US, where infections top 4.6 million and deaths surpassed 155,000. The mortalities curve remains on an upward trajectory in America.”
“Faster recovery: The US economy squeezed by 32.9% annualized in the second quarter – or 9.5% quarterly – worse than the eurozone's -12.1% fall. Nevertheless, strict lockdowns not only kept the disease depressed but also impact economic sentiment. That will come to a test with Purchasing Managers' Indexes for July. Markit's PMIs are mostly final ones, leaving investors' focus on the US ISM Manufacturing PMI. Expectations remain cautiously optimistic as the industrial sector is less sensitive to the virus than the services one.”
“America's emergence from the disease also heavily depends on government support. The $600/week top-up of federal unemployment claims several other special programs have lapsed at the end of July and lawmakers have failed to reach an agreement on new support. Republicans and Democrats have scheduled further negotiations on Monday. While markets expect an imminent accord every day that passes causes economic pain to millions that are unemployed.”
“Sino-American tensions remain elevated, this time around TikTok and may expose Americans' personal data to Chinese authorities. President Trump wants to follow other nations and ban the application – and potentially other ones. However, Microsoft could but TikTok and provide a solution. The world's largest economies also clashed around Huawei, Hong Kong and human rights in Xinjiang. Friction had previously triggered safe-haven flows supporting the dollar, but it is now weighing on the greenback.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles around 1.17 amid dollar strength, ahead of data
EUR/USD is struggling to hold onto 1.17 as the dollar retraces some of July's losses at the beginning of August. The US ISM Manufacturing PMI is awaited.
GBP/USD falls toward 1.30 amid a greenback comeback, UK concerns
GBP/USD has kicked off the week on the back foot, trading close to 1.30. Concerns about a lockdown in London, uncertainty about US-UK trade talks are weighing on the pound. The US dollar is gaining ground.
XAU/USD consolidates the drop from record highs ahead of US ISM
Gold (XAU/USD) has entered a phase of consolidation after eroding nearly $18 from record highs of $1988 02 reached in early Asia.
ETH/BTC skyrocketing, Bitcoin stays above $11,000
The cryptocurrency market is influenced by leveraged positions liquidation. Cryptocurrency experts expect further growth amid a global flight to safety assets. ETH/BTC hits the highest level since May 2019.
WTI drops below $40 on demand worries, OPEC+ output increase
Crude oil prices posted losses last week and seem to be struggling to shake off the bearish pressure on Monday. As of writing, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was trading at $39.85, losing 1.5% on a daily basis.