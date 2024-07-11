EUR/USD follows the rest of the market higher after US CPI inflation chills

- EUR/USD rallied to a five-week peak after US CPI inflation flattened the Greenback.
- Pullback from daily highs leaves the Fiber poised for a fresh turnaround into the low end.
- US PPI wholesale inflation on the docket for Friday.
EUR/USD tested into a fresh five-week high on Thursday, bolstered by a broad-market selloff of the US Dollar after US Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation figures softened to the slowest pace of price growth since late 2021. Rising market hopes for an accelerated pace of rate cuts has left market sentiment on the high side heading into the Friday market session. However, an expected uptick in US Producer Price Index (PPI) wholesale inflation could spoil the fun for bulls. European data did little to galvanize Euro traders on Thursday, with final German Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) inflation printing exactly as expected at 2.5% YoY.
Forex Today: Focus remains on US inflation
In June, US CPI inflation fell below expectations. The annualized headline CPI inflation decreased to 3.0% YoY from the previous 3.3%, surpassing the forecasted 3.1%. Additionally, CPI inflation dropped by -0.1% MoM in June, down from the previous month’s 0.0% and below the anticipated 0.1%.
For the week ending July 5, US Initial Jobless Claims decreased to 222K, down from the revised 239K of the previous week and outperforming the forecasted 236K. This decline in jobless claims reduced the four-week average to 233.5K from the previous 238.75K.
Due to the rapid slowdown in US CPI inflation, market expectations for a rate hike from the Federal Reserve (Fed) now indicate the possibility of three quarter-point rate cuts in 2024. The CME's FedWatch Tool shows a 95% increase in the likelihood of a rate cut in September.
With US CPI data out of the way, all that's left for the week is Friday’s US Producer Price Index (PPI) wholesale inflation print, which could disrupt the plans for rate-cut hopefuls. Core PPI for the year ended in June is expected to rise to 2.5% from the previous 2.3% due to businesses facing higher cost pressures than the Fed would like to see.
Euro PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the strongest against the US Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.06%
|-0.08%
|-0.44%
|-0.05%
|-0.17%
|-0.01%
|-0.01%
|EUR
|0.06%
|-0.02%
|-0.31%
|0.00%
|-0.13%
|0.04%
|0.03%
|GBP
|0.08%
|0.02%
|-0.31%
|0.02%
|-0.12%
|0.05%
|0.04%
|JPY
|0.44%
|0.31%
|0.31%
|0.28%
|0.18%
|0.33%
|0.33%
|CAD
|0.05%
|-0.00%
|-0.02%
|-0.28%
|-0.12%
|0.03%
|0.02%
|AUD
|0.17%
|0.13%
|0.12%
|-0.18%
|0.12%
|0.16%
|0.15%
|NZD
|0.01%
|-0.04%
|-0.05%
|-0.33%
|-0.03%
|-0.16%
|0.00%
|CHF
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|-0.04%
|-0.33%
|-0.02%
|-0.15%
|-0.00%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).
EUR/USD technical outlook
The Fiber’s Friday bull run dragged the pair into a fresh near-term peak, testing the 1.0900 handle before paring back on exhaustion towards 1.0870. EUR/USD has broken above a technical technical consolidation point near 1.0805, and the next challenge will be building out a base without backsliding below technical barriers near the 200-hour Exponential Moving Average (EMA) near 1.0808.
Despite a firm push into topside territory, the Fiber remains hampered by a rough descending channel, and daily candlesticks are poised for a bearish turnaround as EUR/USD waffles just beneath 1.0900.
EUR/USD hourly chart
EUR/USD daily chart
Euro FAQs
The Euro is the currency for the 20 European Union countries that belong to the Eurozone. It is the second most heavily traded currency in the world behind the US Dollar. In 2022, it accounted for 31% of all foreign exchange transactions, with an average daily turnover of over $2.2 trillion a day. EUR/USD is the most heavily traded currency pair in the world, accounting for an estimated 30% off all transactions, followed by EUR/JPY (4%), EUR/GBP (3%) and EUR/AUD (2%).
The European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, Germany, is the reserve bank for the Eurozone. The ECB sets interest rates and manages monetary policy. The ECB’s primary mandate is to maintain price stability, which means either controlling inflation or stimulating growth. Its primary tool is the raising or lowering of interest rates. Relatively high interest rates – or the expectation of higher rates – will usually benefit the Euro and vice versa. The ECB Governing Council makes monetary policy decisions at meetings held eight times a year. Decisions are made by heads of the Eurozone national banks and six permanent members, including the President of the ECB, Christine Lagarde.
Eurozone inflation data, measured by the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), is an important econometric for the Euro. If inflation rises more than expected, especially if above the ECB’s 2% target, it obliges the ECB to raise interest rates to bring it back under control. Relatively high interest rates compared to its counterparts will usually benefit the Euro, as it makes the region more attractive as a place for global investors to park their money.
Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact on the Euro. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, employment, and consumer sentiment surveys can all influence the direction of the single currency. A strong economy is good for the Euro. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the ECB to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen the Euro. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Euro is likely to fall. Economic data for the four largest economies in the euro area (Germany, France, Italy and Spain) are especially significant, as they account for 75% of the Eurozone’s economy.
Another significant data release for the Euro is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period. If a country produces highly sought after exports then its currency will gain in value purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD trades with positive bias below six-month top touched on Thursday
The AUD/USD pair attracts some dip-buying during the Asian session on Friday and stalls the previous day's late pullback from the 0.6800 neighborhood. The softer US CPI report reaffirmed expectations that the Fed will cut interest rates in September and dragged the US Dollar to a nearly three-month low on Thursday.
EUR/USD follows the rest of the market higher after US CPI inflation chills
EUR/USD tested into a fresh five-week high on Thursday, bolstered by a broad-market selloff of the US Dollar after US Consumer Price Index inflation figures softened to the slowest pace of price growth since late 2021.
Gold price retreats from seven-week high, manages to hold above $2,400 mark
Gold price drifts lower during the Asian session on Friday and erodes a part of the previous day's softer US CPI-inspired strong move up to the $2,424-2,425 region. A modest uptick in the US Treasury bond yields assists the US Dollar in attracting some buyers. This, along with a positive risk tone, undermines the yellow metal.
SEC vs. Coinbase: Coinbase attorney's arguments fail to convince judge
SEC vs. Coinbase hearing on Thursday addresses the exchange’s demand that Chair Gary Gensler should testify. Coinbase Attorney Kevin Schwartz’s arguments fail to convince Judge Katherine Polk Failla. Judge says she is troubled by hearing that SEC is stonewalling, asks parties to work together.
Take this great CPI news with a grain of salt
By all accounts, the June Consumer Price Index report was great news, but you might want to take it with a grain of salt. This apparent victory over price inflation likely means the Fed will surrender to inflation. This CPI report likely tees up a much-anticipated interest rate cut in September.