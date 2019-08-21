EUR/USD: Focus on Italian yields and Fed minutes

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • EUR/USD eked out gains on Tuesday despite the political uncertainty in Italy.
  • Tuesday's gains could be short-lived if the prospects of snap Italian elections rise.
  • Dovish Fed minutes needed to push EUR/USD higher to 1.1150.

EUR/USD rose 0.19% on Tuesday, ending the five-day losing streak. Tuesday's gains, however, could be erased if the Italian yields rise due to political uncertainty and the Federal Reserve minutes validate Chairman Powell's reluctance to cut rates aggressively.

Italy's government collapsed on Tuesday, pushing the key European nation into a renewed period of crisis and uncertainty. Even so, the 10-year Italian government bond yield fell by more than five basis points.

The bond markets' response indicates the investors believe the political crisis would be resolved soon potentially paving the way for a new coalition government.

Italian President Sergio Mattarella will begin two days of talks with parties today to seek a way out of a political crisis.

Italian yields will likely rise in the EUR-negative manner if talks begin on a negative note, forcing markets to price in snap elections.

Focus on Fed minutes

The U.S. Federal Reserve will release the minutes from the July Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting at 18:00 GMT today.

The Fed cut rates by 25 basis points as expected on July 31, but Chairman Powell refrained from signaling more easing.

The US Dollar will likely pick up a bid if the minutes validate Powell's reluctance in starting a rate-cutting cycle.

EUR/USD could rise to 1.1150 if the minutes reflect the market’s concerns about global slowdown having a negative impact on the US economy. That would boost the odds of a Septembe rate cut.

As of writing, EUR/USD is trading at 1.1095, having hit a high of 1.1105 earlier today. Meanwhile, the 10-year Italian government bond yield is at 1.36%.

Technical levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1095
Today Daily Change -0.0001
Today Daily Change % -0.01
Today daily open 1.1096
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1144
Daily SMA50 1.1219
Daily SMA100 1.1218
Daily SMA200 1.1289
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1108
Previous Daily Low 1.1065
Previous Weekly High 1.1232
Previous Weekly Low 1.1066
Previous Monthly High 1.1373
Previous Monthly Low 1.106
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1092
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1082
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1072
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1047
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1029
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1115
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1133
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1158

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

