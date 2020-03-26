EUR/USD firmer, approaches 1.1000 on Fed easing rumours

- EUR/USD picks up pace and trades closer to 1.1000.
- Fed’s Powell leaves the door open for further stimulus.
- US Q4 GDP, weekly Claims, flash Trade Balance figures next on tap.
The upbeat mood in the single currency is now gathering extra traction and is lifting EUR/USD to the 1.0980 region.
EUR/USD in weekly highs near 1.1000
EUR/USD has picked up further pace in response to comments by Chief J.Powell at his interview earlier on Thursday.
Indeed, Fed’s Powell put the buck under further pressure after he left the door open for extra easing of the monetary conditions, stressing at the same time that there is still room for further action by the central bank and that it will step in aggressively as soon as credit is not flowing.
In addition, Powell hinted at the possibility that the US economy could already be in a recession and he suggested that the subsequent rebound of the economic activity hinges on the developments from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Earlier in the session, the German Consumer Climate tracked by GfK deteriorated sharply for the month of April, falling to 2.7 from March’s 8.3 (revised from 9.8).
Still in the docket and later in the NA session, all the attention will be on the weekly release of Initial Claims, relegating advanced Trade Balance results and another estimate of the Q4 GDP to a secondary role.
What to look for around EUR
EUR/USD keeps the ‘recovery-mode’ well in place in the second half of the week, always following USD-dynamics, developments from the coronavirus and the response from overseas central banks and governments. On the latter, the Fed’s latest round of stimulus plus the US $2 trillion coronavirus aid package have been collaborating further with the rebound in the pair via a weaker dollar. On the macro view, better-than-forecasted PMIs in both Germany and the broader Euroland opened the door to some respite in the prevailing downtrend in fundamentals in the region, although the underlying stance still remains well on the negative side.
EUR/USD levels to watch
At the moment, the pair is gaining 0.77% at 1.0965 and a breakout of 1.0992 (monthly low Jan.29) would target 1.1008 (55-day SMA) en route to 1.1082 (200-day SMA). On the downside, the next support lines up at 1.0814 (78.6% Fibo of the 2017-2018 rally) followed by 1.0635 (2020 low Mar.23) and finally 1.0569 (monthly low Apr.10 2017).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
