EUR/USD: Fiber has lost its upward trajectory, eyes PMIs and Lagarde speech

- EUR/USD is on the defensive, having dived out of key ascending trendline.
- President Lagarde on Thursday said risks to the outlook remain on the downside.
- German and Eurozone PMIs will likely guide the price action on Friday.
EUR/USD fell to seven-week lows on Thursday, breaching support of the trendline connecting Oct. 1 and Nov. 29 lows.
With the downside break of the trendline, the single currency has lost its upward trajectory.
Markets offered euros on Thursday after the European Central Bank (ECB) was seen as more dovish than expected after President Lagarde told a news conference that risks to Eurozone growth are tilted to the downside.
Eyes preliminary PMIs
Germany's Markit Manufacturing PMI for January is forecasted to have risen slightly to 44.5 in January from December's 43.7. Meanwhile, Eurozone's Manufacturing PMI for January is expected to print at 46.8 versus December's 46.3.
A below-forecast reading would validate Lagarde's concerns regarding downside risks to the Eurozone economy and strengthen the bearish pressures around the common currency. In that case, EUR/USD could test support at 1.0981 (Nov. 29 low).
The single currency may find takers if the PMI numbers beat estimates by a big margin, although the bearish outlook would be invalidated only if the pair manages to close above Thursday's high of 1.1109.
Apart from the German and Eurozone PMI numbers, the pair may also take cues from the ECB President Lagarde's speech, due at 10:30 GMT and the US Manufacturing PMI, scheduled for release at 14:45 GMT.
The pair is currently trading near 1.1050, having hit a seven-week low of 1.1036 on Thursday.
Technical levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1051
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05
|Today daily open
|1.1056
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.114
|Daily SMA50
|1.1104
|Daily SMA100
|1.1073
|Daily SMA200
|1.1133
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1109
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1036
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1173
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1086
|Previous Monthly High
|1.124
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1002
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1064
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1081
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1025
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0994
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0952
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1098
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.114
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1171
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY stuck in range around 109.50 amid China coronavirus concerns
USD/JPY sticks to its range play around the midpoint of the 109 handle amid rising fears of the Chinese coronavirus outbreak globally, upbeat Japanese CPI data and a minor bounce seen in the US dollar across the board. Focus shifts to US PMIs.
AUD/USD: Bullish channel in tact amid RBA on hold sentiment
Following Thursday's Australian jobs data and another improvement in the unemployment rate, the bulls are back in the picture, thrown a lifeline and some more time to bail out a sinking ship. AUD/USD bull channel intact, as it trades around 0.6850, with the resistances well mapped.
Coronavirus spreads globally, China continues containment efforts
China's People's Daily now reports that 10 cities have curbs on travel. The containment efforts by the Chinese authorities seem to be of little help, as the China Coronavirus outbreak spills over internationally, with more cases reported from across the Pacific to Atlantic.
Gold: Portrays rising trend-channel on H4, Coronavirus in focus
Gold prices lack momentum while trading around $1,561.50 during early Friday. Even so, the bullion stays inside a short-term ascending trend-channel formation that portrays the strength of the underlying momentum.
GBP/USD: Weekly and monthly outlook
Looking to the COT report, we can see that the commercials are now short which could signal a fade on rallies and a resumption of the 2018 downtrend as large investors/speculators move to the highest long position since April 2018.