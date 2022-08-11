- US July PPI drops unexpectedly in July while jobless claims hit monthly highs.
- The dollar remains in negative territory, even as US yields rise.
- EUR/USD up for the fifth consecutive day, holds under Wednesday’s top.
The EUR/USD failed to break Wednesday’s highs around 1.0355 and pulled back. It is hovering around 1.0325 as the US dollar attempts to recover during the American session as US yield surge.
Other indicator shows a slowdown in US inflation
Data released on Thursday showed the Producer Price Index in the US dropped by 0.5% in July, and the annual rate slid to 9.8%, against expectations of a 0.2% advance. On Wednesday, it was reported the Consumer Price Index was unchanged in July against expectations of a 0.2% gain. On Thursday, a report from US Labor Department informed Initial Jobless Claims rose to 262K in the week ended August 6, the highest level since November. Continuing Claims hit monthly highs.
US yields are rising sharply despite the signs of a slowdown in inflation. Market participants continue to see an increase in the Fed Fund rate at the next meeting by at least 50 basis points. The US 10-year yield stands at 2.84%, the highest in almost a week, while the 30-yield is at the highest level since July 21 at 3.10%. The US Dollar Index is falling for the fourth consecutive day trading around 105.00, after finding support again above 104.60.
The EUR/USD peaked at 1.0363 after the beginning of the American session, slightly below yesterday’s high. It failed to break and retreat. So far it found support at 1.0320. A break lower would expose the next support at 1.0305, followed by the daily low at 1.0274. The technical outlook looks bullish as long as EUR/USD holds above 1.2060/80.
Technical levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0351
|Today Daily Change
|0.0051
|Today Daily Change %
|0.50
|Today daily open
|1.03
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0188
|Daily SMA50
|1.0346
|Daily SMA100
|1.0539
|Daily SMA200
|1.0909
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0369
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0202
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0294
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0123
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0486
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9952
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0305
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0266
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0212
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0124
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0045
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0378
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0457
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0545
