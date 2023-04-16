EUR/USD faces barricades around 1.1000 as chances for Fed’s rate hike remain stubborn

- EUR/USD is facing resistance in extending its recovery above 1.1000 amid hawkish Fed bets.
- The USD Index rebounded after a fresh annual low despite Retail Sales contracting more than anticipated.
- ECB policymakers are divided over interest rate guidance for the May meeting.
The EUR/USD pair is struggling to extend its recovery above the psychological resistance of 1.1000 in the early Asian session. The major currency pair is facing hurdles in stretching its recovery above 1.1000 as chances for one more rate hike from the Federal Reserve (Fed) remain firm despite a decline in retail demand by households.
Monthly Retail Sales data (Mar) released on Friday showed a contraction of 1.0%, higher than the expectations of a 0.4% decline and the former contraction of 0.2%. The demand for automobiles remained weak as higher inflation and tight labor conditions for households are weighing the burden on them.
S&P500 futures settled Friday’s session with some losses as investors remained cautious that one more rate hike from the Fed and tight credit conditions by United States commercial banks would squeeze out liquidity significantly. The CME Fedwatch tool is indicating more than 98% of investors are in favor of one more 25 basis points (bps) rate hike from the Fed.
The odds for further policy tightening by the Fed heightened after hawkish commentary from Fed Governor Christopher Waller. Fed Waller said on Friday that despite a year of aggressive rate increases, U.S. central bankers "haven't made much progress" in returning inflation to their 2% target and need to move rates higher still. He further added “The job on inflation was still “not done,” as inflation remains “far too high.”
The US Dollar Index (DXY) showed a recovery move after printing a fresh one-year low of 100.79 as Fed’s rate-hiking show is far from over.
On the Eurozone front, mixed views from European Central Bank (ECB) policymakers have shifted investors to the sidelines. ECB policymaker Pierre Wunsch said on Friday, “The policy decision in May is between 25-and 50-basis-point rate hikes,” although “size depends in large part on April core inflation.”
However, ECB Governing Council member Mario Centeno advocated a pause or a slowing in the interest rate hike spell, as reported by Bloomberg.
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0994
|Today Daily Change
|0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02
|Today daily open
|1.0992
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0878
|Daily SMA50
|1.0743
|Daily SMA100
|1.071
|Daily SMA200
|1.037
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1076
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0972
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1076
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0837
|Previous Monthly High
|1.093
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0516
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1012
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1036
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0951
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.091
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0847
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1054
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1117
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1158
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
