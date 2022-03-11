EUR/USD eyes to snap four-week downtrend around 1.1000, focus on US data, Ukraine

- EUR/USD consolidates ECB-led declines amid USD pullback, braces for the first positive week in five.
- US Senate passes $14.00 billion bill to help Ukraine, $1.5 trillion to avoid shutdown.
- ECB tried Fed moves but couldn’t hide economic fears, US inflation added fuel to DXY run-up.
- UN Security Council meeting on Russia’s request, US Michigan Consumer Sentiment eyed for fresh impulse.
EUR/USD licks post-ECB wounds while making rounds to 1.1000, up 0.15% intraday during the mid-Asian session on Friday.
The pair’s latest moves could be linked to the market’s confusion over the key risk catalysts, as well as USD pullback. Even so, the major currency pair remains on the way to snap the previous four-week losing streak.
The US Senate’s passage of a $13.6B package to help Ukraine and $1.5 trillion bill to avoid looming government shutdown could magnify the Western aid to Kyiv and can be witnessed in today’s United Nations (UN) Security Council, which in turn weigh on EUR/USD prices. On the same line, concerns over a fresh jump in China’s covid cases, as well as fears concerning the Russian invasion of Ukraine, exerted downside pressure on the quote. Also contributing to the pair’s weakness could be the previous day’s US inflation data and the following hopes of faster rate hikes from the Fed.
Alternatively, indecision over the Russian military’s position in Ukraine and a lack of major data/events in Asia seem to restrict EUR/USD downside. That said, reports of a Russian military attack on Kharkiv institute that contains an experimental nuclear reactor initially challenged the market’s mood before the news of no negatives tamed fears. In the same way, chatters swirled that Moscow’s forces are gradually dispersing and may be retreating also favored the optimists before the US Satellite company Maxar’s update suggesting more troops being redeployed.
Amid these plays, S&P 500 Futures drop 0.5% on a day while the US 10-year Treasury yields drop 4.4 basis points (bps) to 1.965% by the press time. Further, the US Dollar Index (DXY) remains indecisive around 98.50 but stays determined to snap the previous four-week uptrend.
It’s worth noting that the European Central Bank (ECB) cited challenges to inflation while releasing details faster Quantitative Tapering (QT) the previous day. However, the Euro traders concentrated more on the downbeat growth forecasts and upwardly revised inflation expectations to drag the bloc’s currency. “The statement from the ECB, which left the door open to an interest rate hike before the end of 2022 as soaring inflation outweighs concerns about the fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, briefly sent the euro higher, before market sentiment turned negative,” said Reuters.
On the other hand, the risk-off mood joined fresh 40-year high US Consumer Price Index (CPI) prints of 7.9% YoY to propel the US Dollar the previous day. It should be noted that CME’s FedWatch Tool flash 94% probabilities of 50 basis points of a rate-hike March at the latest.
Looking forward, the UN meeting and updates from Ukraine could keep the driver’s seat while the US Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index for March, expected 61.3 versus 62.8, will also be important to follow for fresh EUR/USD directions.
Technical analysis
Unless crossing January’s low of 1.1120, EUR/USD bears remain hopeful of refreshing the recently marked multi-month low near 1.0800.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1
|Today Daily Change
|0.0023
|Today Daily Change %
|0.21%
|Today daily open
|1.0977
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1188
|Daily SMA50
|1.1279
|Daily SMA100
|1.1333
|Daily SMA200
|1.1567
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1121
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0976
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1246
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0886
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1495
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1106
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1032
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1066
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0929
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.088
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0784
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1074
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.117
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1218
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD drops back towards 0.7300 on sour sentiment due to China, Ukraine
AUD/USD is extending losses towards 0.7300, looking to snap a five-week rally. Jump in China’s daily covid infections, fears over escalating Russia-Ukraine crisis weigh on the market’s mood. Meanwhile, RBA’s Lowe signaled rate hike during late 2022 but managed to avoid being hawkish.
EUR/USD regains 1.1000 as softer yields probe USD bulls amid indecision over Ukraine crisis
EUR/USD consolidates ECB-led declines amid USD pullback, braces for the first positive week in five. US Senate passes $14.00 billion bill to help Ukraine, $1.5 trillion to avoid shutdown. ECB tried Fed moves but couldn’t hide economic fears, US inflation added fuel to DXY run-up.
Gold may surpass $2,000 on steadfast Russian demand for Ukraine surrender
Gold attracted some significant offers from $2,060.54 on Tuesday as the expectations of a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine spurted after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy agrees to a softer tone on membership in NATO.
Ethereum price primed to explode after 12 million ETH out of circulation
Ethereum price struggles to recover against the rising volume of ETH tokens deposited in the staking contract. Nearly 2 million Ethereum tokens have been burned so far, fueling a bullish outlook among investors.
US February consumer inflation vaults to a new 40-year record, real wages fall Premium
American consumer prices rose at the steepest rate in four decades, and are poised to go higher as the Ukraine war drives energy and commodities expenses to double digit gains. The February CPI increased 7.9% in a year.