- EUR/USD is under heavy selling as the US dollar keeps rallying amid risk-aversion.
- Recession fears amid deepening Germany’s energy crisis add to EUR’s misery.
- The sell-off in the Treasury yields fail to lend support to the major.
EUR/USD is falling like a house of cards, having surrendered the 1.0200 mark amid intense buying pressure seen around the US dollar.
The greenback remains the go-to safe-haven asset, as dismal Chinese data-led resurfacing growth fears spook investors’ sentiment.
Risk-off flows continue to dominate even as the American trading gets underway, with the downbeat Empire Manufacturing Survey and NAHB index doing little to deter dollar bulls.
Markets prefer to pile onto the dollars heading into Wednesday’s FOMC minutes showdown, which may reveal Fed policymakers' intent on the size of the future rate rises. The minutes may influence the market’s pricing of the September Fed rate hike, eventually impacting the USD valuations.
Meanwhile, the souring sentiment-driven sell-off in the US Treasury yields fail to lend any support to the spot. The main currency pair also remains undermined by growing recession risks in the euro area. Europe’s economic powerhouse, Germany, could enter into a recession amid the deepening energy crisis, with sinking Rhine waters making shipping along the river harder and adding to the supply-side issue.
Further up the river in Kaub, a noted bottleneck for shipping where the Rhine runs narrow and shallow, the reference level dropped below 40 centimeters, which could probably temper coal counts among key cargo moved on the waterway.
In the last hour, Economy Minister Robert Habeck said that “Germany had to introduce its new levy to help utilities cover the cost of replacing Russian supplies or else its energy market would collapse.” EUR bulls shrugged off Habeck’s comments amid relentless dollar demand.
EUR/USD: Technical levels to watch
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0185
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0070
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.68
|Today daily open
|1.026
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0212
|Daily SMA50
|1.0329
|Daily SMA100
|1.0525
|Daily SMA200
|1.0896
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0328
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0238
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0369
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0159
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0486
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9952
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0272
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0293
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0223
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0186
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0134
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0313
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0365
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0402
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
