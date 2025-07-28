The Euro remains depressed near one-month lows, weighed by concerns about the consequences of the EU-US trade deal.

Preliminary Eurozone GDP data showed that the economy expanded, against expectations, in the second quarter.

Forex markets are likely to remain in range ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision.

The EUR/USD pair has resumed its broader bearish trend ahead of the US session opening on Wednesday, and is on track for its first monthly decline since December last year. The unexpected growth shown by the preliminary Eurozone Gross Domestic Product (GDP) has failed to ease concerns about the negative consequences of a recent trade deal between the Eurozone and the US, while the Dollar picks up ahead of the US preliminary GDP reading and the Federal Reserve (FED) monetary policy decision



The Euro (EUR) posted a mild recovery attempt from five-week lows in Asia, but it was capped at 1.1575 and price action retreated again, ahead of the US market opening, with bears aiming to retest Tuesday's high at 1.1515 at the time of writing. The pair has turned negative on the daily chart and is trading more than 2% below Monday's highs..

Traders are turning increasingly cautious as we head into the Fed's decision. The US central bank is widely expected to keep interest rates on hold. The attraction of the event will be Chairman Jerome Powell's comments to assess any sign of a potential rate cut in the coming months.

Wednesday's monetary policy decision will have a particular transcendence, as it comes after weeks-long unprecedented attacks from US President Donald Trump on the Fed chairman, calling for interest rate cuts, which have raised questions about the independence of the central bank.



In Europe, the preliminary Q2 GDP has shown a 0.1% expansion in the second quarter, down from the 0.6% growth seen in the first three months of the year, but above the 0% reading forecasted by market analysts. Somewhat earlier, German Retail Sales data from June beat expectations, in the same line as France's GDP. The impact of these figures on the Euro, however, has been muted.

Euro PRICE Today The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the strongest against the Australian Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.15% -0.17% -0.04% 0.14% 0.40% 0.17% 0.06% EUR -0.15% -0.29% -0.27% -0.04% 0.19% 0.01% -0.05% GBP 0.17% 0.29% 0.04% 0.31% 0.52% 0.34% 0.25% JPY 0.04% 0.27% -0.04% 0.25% 0.51% 0.29% 0.17% CAD -0.14% 0.04% -0.31% -0.25% 0.26% 0.04% -0.05% AUD -0.40% -0.19% -0.52% -0.51% -0.26% -0.18% -0.26% NZD -0.17% -0.01% -0.34% -0.29% -0.04% 0.18% -0.08% CHF -0.06% 0.05% -0.25% -0.17% 0.05% 0.26% 0.08% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

Daily digest market movers: The US Dollar holds gains ahead of the Fed

The US Dollar emerged as the biggest winner in a series of trade deals between the US and its main trading partners. A new round of talks with China held in Stockholm ended without any significant breakthrough, but comments from Trump were positive, which suggests that the trade truce between the world's two major economies might extend beyond the August 12 deadline.

Earlier on Wednesday, Destatis data revealed that the German economy contracted by 0.1% in Q2 compared with the previous quarter, as expected. Meanwhile, German Retail Sales increased 1.0% in June, following a 0.6% contraction in May, twice as much as the 0.5% increment forecasted by market analysts.

Likewise, France's GDP accelerated to 0.3% in the second quarter against expectations of a steady 0.1% reading. France's consumer spending also beat expectations in June, with a 0.6% rise, against the 0.1% decline anticipated by the market's consensus.

Before the Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision, due later on the day, the US preliminary GDP is expected to show a 2.4% annualised growth in the second quarter after the 0.5% contraction in the first quarter.

In the US, on Tuesday, US JOLTS Job Openings declined beyond expectations to 7.43 million from 7.77 million in May, suggesting some cooling in the labour market.

Also on Tuesday, the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index showed a larger-than-expected improvement, but the survey confirmed that Americans remain wary of the impact of tariffs on their economies. The US Dollar pulled back from its highs after the figures were released.





EUR/USD remains bearish,the with the 1.1450 support coming into view

EUR/USD remains under bearish pressure, with upside attempts finding sellers. The pair's feeble recovery attempts have been capped well below Tuesday's highs, keeping the negative structure in play, aiming for a retest of Tuesday's low, at 1.1515. Further down, the next targets are the 1.1500 psychological level, and the June 18,19, and 23 lows, at the 1.1450 area.

Technical indicators are at oversold levels, but the pair, so far, is not showing signs of a trend shift. Upside attempts have been capped at 1.1575 earlier on Wednesday, and Tuesday's high of 1.1600 is expected to pose significant resistance. A successful break of that level would target 1.1680 (July 22 low) and the 1.1700 area (near July 23 and 25 lows).

Economic Indicator Gross Domestic Product Annualized The real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Annualized, released quarterly by the US Bureau of Economic Analysis, measures the value of the final goods and services produced in the United States in a given period of time. Changes in GDP are the most popular indicator of the nation’s overall economic health. The data is expressed at an annualized rate, which means that the rate has been adjusted to reflect the amount GDP would have changed over a year’s time, had it continued to grow at that specific rate. Generally speaking, a high reading is seen as bullish for the US Dollar (USD), while a low reading is seen as bearish. Read more. Next release: Wed Jul 30, 2025 12:30 (Prel) Frequency: Quarterly Consensus: 2.4% Previous: -0.5% Source: US Bureau of Economic Analysis Why it matters to traders? The US Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) releases the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth on an annualized basis for each quarter. After publishing the first estimate, the BEA revises the data two more times, with the third release representing the final reading. Usually, the first estimate is the main market mover and a positive surprise is seen as a USD-positive development while a disappointing print is likely to weigh on the greenback. Market participants usually dismiss the second and third releases as they are generally not significant enough to meaningfully alter the growth picture.

Economic Indicator Fed Interest Rate Decision The Federal Reserve (Fed) deliberates on monetary policy and makes a decision on interest rates at eight pre-scheduled meetings per year. It has two mandates: to keep inflation at 2%, and to maintain full employment. Its main tool for achieving this is by setting interest rates – both at which it lends to banks and banks lend to each other. If it decides to hike rates, the US Dollar (USD) tends to strengthen as it attracts more foreign capital inflows. If it cuts rates, it tends to weaken the USD as capital drains out to countries offering higher returns. If rates are left unchanged, attention turns to the tone of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) statement, and whether it is hawkish (expectant of higher future interest rates), or dovish (expectant of lower future rates). Read more. Next release: Wed Jul 30, 2025 18:00 Frequency: Irregular Consensus: 4.5% Previous: 4.5% Source: Federal Reserve

