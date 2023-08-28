EUR/USD: Euro bulls approach 1.0850 as US Dollar traces softer yields, focus on German/US statistics

- EUR/USD edges higher after snapping two-day downtrend at 11-week low.
- Euro ignores German exporters’ pessimism amid hawkish comments from French FinMin.
- US Dollar fails to extend Jackson Hole inspired gains as traders await top-tier inflation, employment data.
- Consumer sentiment figures from Germany, US will entertain intraday traders.
EUR/USD holds onto the week-start recovery gains around 1.0820 during the early hours of Tuesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the Euro pair cheers the US Dollar’s pullback while tracing the downbeat Treasury bond yields. It’s worth noting, however, that the mixed concerns about Germany and cautious mood ahead of this week’s top-tier inflation and employment data from the US and Eurozone checks the pair buyers.
US Dollar Index (DXY) dropped on Monday after posting the six-week uptrend even as the United States mid-tier activity data improves. That said, the US 10-year Treasury bond yields dropped three basis points (bps) to 4.20% and the two-year counterpart declined half a percent to 5.5% at the latest.
On Monday, Germany’s highly influential IFO institute published a survey of exporters and cited the deteriorating morale in August due to weak global demand. The poll also mentioned, “More and more companies are also complaining about being less able to compete at the global level.”
On the contrary, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire ruled out any reduction in interest rates in the coming months. The policymaker also said, “We also need to address inflation pressure in the services sector.”
It should be noted that the US Dallas Fed Manufacturing Business Index improved to -17.2 for August versus -21.6 expected and -20.0 prior. It’s worth noting that the details of the activity gauge were mixed as the new orders and prices paid for raw materials increased but the finished goods prices eased.
Above all, the improvement in the market’s sentiment, mainly backed by China, joined the Fed officials’ inability to please markets with major hawkish surprise seem to weigh on the US Treasury bond yields and the Greenback. However, looming economic concerns about the Old Continent keep the EUR/USD bears hopeful as the top-tier inflation numbers from the bloc and the US for August loom, together with the US employment report.
Moving on, Germany’s GfK Consumer Confidence Survey for September will become the immediate catalyst for the EUR/USD pair and may please the buyers in a case of matching the -24.3 expectations, versus -24.4 prior. Following that, the US Conference Board’s (CB) Consumer Confidence Index for August, expected at 116.2 versus prior 117.00, will entertain the intraday traders.
Technical analysis
A convergence of the 13-day-old falling resistance line and the 10-day SMA, around 1.0850 by the press time, restricts the immediate upside of the EUR/USD pair even as the nearly oversold RSI conditions lure the buyers.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0824
|Today Daily Change
|0.0028
|Today Daily Change %
|0.26%
|Today daily open
|1.0796
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0919
|Daily SMA50
|1.0977
|Daily SMA100
|1.0928
|Daily SMA200
|1.0804
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0842
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0766
|Previous Weekly High
|1.093
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0766
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1276
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0834
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0795
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0813
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0761
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0725
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0685
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0836
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0877
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0912
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD firmer sentiment, softer yields push Aussie bulls toward 0.6450, RBA’s Bullock eyed
AUD/USD edges higher past 0.6400 after a positive start of the week despite a quiet Monday. The Aussie pair managed to cheer China-inspired optimism and a pullback in the US Treasury bond yields, as well as the upbeat Australia’s Retail Sales, the previous day.
EUR/USD bulls approach 1.0850 as US Dollar traces softer yields, focus on German/US statistics
EUR/USD holds onto the week-start recovery gains around 1.0820. The Euro pair cheers the US Dollar’s pullback while tracing the downbeat Treasury bond yields. However, the mixed concerns about Germany and cautious mood ahead of this week’s top-tier inflation and employment data from the US and Eurozone checks the pair buyers.
Gold awaits US data to defend bulls past $1,910 support confluence
Gold holds onto the week-start strength despite retreating from a 13-day high during the late hours of Monday, edging higher to around $1,920. The XAU/USD cheers the softer US Dollar and Treasury bond yields amid optimism surrounding China.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Why market volatility could resume this week
Bitcoin price continues to consolidate, same case for Ethereum and Ripple prices. However, this might chance this week as the market braces for key macroeconomics as well as timelines for spot BTC ETFs closing in.
The long wait
In the coming quarters, economic growth in the US and the Eurozone should slow down and core inflation should move significantly lower. Monetary policy works will long and variable lags, so part of the impact of higher rates still needs to manifest itself.