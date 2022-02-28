EUR/USD erases previous losses and climbs towards the 1.1220 area amid a mixed-market mood

- The EUR/USD rallied in the middle of a slight improvement on market mood.
- The EU, US, UK, and Canada imposed another tranche of sanctions, spurring a risk-off market mood amid the escalation of the conflict.
- Spain inflation figures were reported, with the HICP expanding by 7.5% y/y higher than the 6.8% estimated.
- EUR/USD remains downward biased and might test the YTD low at 1.1106 as Ukraine – Russia’s war fails to de-escalate.
On Monday, the single currency began the week with a gap down from Friday’s close at 1.1273, to 1.1122 open, on harsh sanctions imposed on Russia, from the US, Eurozone, UK’s and Canada, among other countries. Market participant’s reaction augmented demand for safe-haven assets. In the FX space, the USD, JPY, and CHF witnessed ebbs towards them, while the EUR began on the wrong foot, though late developments have seen the pair climbing. At press time, the EUR/USD is trading at 1.1224.
Ukraine - Russia war updates
Over the weekend, the EU, US, UK, and Canada agreed to “prevent the Russian central bank from deploying its international reserves in ways that undermine the impact of our sanctions,” per The Guardian. The objective is to paralyze Russian assets. Additionally, the US Placed sanctions on Russia’s top 10 financial institutions while having frozen assets of the Russian President and Russian ministers. Furthermore, a dozen Russian oligarchs with ties with Putin witnessed the same alongside a travel ban.
In the meantime, the Eurozone economic docket featured inflation figures for Spain. Spain’s HICP in February rose by 7.5% y/y higher than 6.8% estimated, while the inflation rate hit the 7.4% y/y more than the 6.1% of January.
Recent ECB speaking talked about downside risks to eurozone growth from the Ukraine crisis, but clear upside inflation risks haven’t even begun to be fully felt. ECB’s meeting in March would be interesting. Analysts at Brown Brothers Harriman said that they “expect the bank to confirm that PEPP will end as scheduled, we believe Lagarde and company will try to maintain maximum optionality to see how the situation unfolds.”
Meanwhile, Fed speakers witnessed Bullard and Waller maintaining their hawkish stances, favoring a 50 bps move. On Monday, Atlanta’s Fed President Raphael Bostic will cross the wires.
The US economic docket featured Goods Trader Balance for January, which printed a deficit of $107.63 B vs. $100.47 B estimated. At the same time, February’s Chicago and Dallas Fed Manufacturing Indexes came better than expected at 56.3 and 14, respectively.
EUR/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The EUR/USD daily chart shows that the pair is downward biased. Why? The daily moving averages (DMAs) reside above the spot price, aiming lower, indicating that the downtrend might accelerate in the near term. Nevertheless, Monday’s gap down increased buying pressure on the pair, but as long as Ukraine – Russia’s war does not stop, the EUR/USD would be subject to market mood swings unless a peace agreement is reached.
Therefore, the EUR/USD would remain downwards. The pair’s first support would be 1.1200. Breach of the latter would expose the 2021 November 24 pivot low at 1.1186, followed by February 24 YTD low at 1.1106.
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1224
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0042
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.37
|Today daily open
|1.1266
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1344
|Daily SMA50
|1.1331
|Daily SMA100
|1.1384
|Daily SMA200
|1.162
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1271
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1166
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1391
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1106
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1483
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1121
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1231
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1206
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1198
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1129
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1093
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1303
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1339
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1408
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
