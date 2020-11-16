EUR/USD edges up past 1.1850 area amid a moderate dollar weakness

- EUR/USD appreciates for the third consecutive day and reaches 1.1870 high.
- US dollar eases amid a positive market sentiment.
- Equity markets advance on Chinese data and news about another COVID-19 vaccine.
The euro has ticked up for the third consecutive day on Monday, reaching session highs at 1.1870 area with the USD on a moderate sell tone amid the positive market mood.
USD pulls back as market sentiment brightens
The euro has been favoured by a weaker USD amid the broad risk rally triggered by the positive Chinese macroeconomic data and the promising results of Moderna’s vaccine tests.
Market sentiment was lifted on the Asian session as the better than expected Chinese industrial production and foreign investment figures confirmed that China’s economic recovery is picking up pace.
Somewhat later, the drugmaker Moderna announced that its COVID-19 vaccine is 94.5% effective which boosted market sentiment triggering solid advances in the main equity indexes. In this backdrop, the safe-haven USD has pulled down against its main rivals, although the up-tick on US Treasury yields has avoided further dollar weakness.
The euro, though, has been weighed by the dovish comments of ECB policymaker, Pablo Hernandez de Cos. In an event on Monday, Hernandez de Cos has pointed out that foreign exchange moves between the euro and the dollar are something to worry about and has endorsed further monetary accommodation to avoid market fragmentation given the worsening economic and inflation outlook.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1852
|Today Daily Change
|0.0019
|Today Daily Change %
|0.16
|Today daily open
|1.1833
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.178
|Daily SMA50
|1.177
|Daily SMA100
|1.1708
|Daily SMA200
|1.1353
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1835
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1799
|Previous Weekly High
|1.192
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1746
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1881
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.164
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1822
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1813
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.181
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1786
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1774
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1846
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1858
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1882
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD poised to challenge the monthly high
The Australian dollar advanced against its American rival on market’s optimism. RBA’s Lowe dismissed negative rates ahead of the release of the latest central bank’s minutes.
XAU/USD unable to regain the $1,900 level
Gold futures have failed on their attempts to return above $1,900 level on Monday and the yellow metal has pulled back to the previous days’ range, with downside attempts supported above $1,870.
USD/JPY under pressure, bears looking for sub-104.00 levels
The Japanese yen strengthened against the greenback, despite the positive momentum of equities. Investors keep betting against the dollar on risk-on news.
XRP price explodes over 12%, but some technical indicators spell trouble
XRP had a notable breakout on November 13 from the ascending triangle pattern formed on the daily chart. The initial price target is $0.30; however, the digital asset could be looking for a pullback first.
WTI rallies to the $42.00 area on risk appetite, OPEC+
Prices of the barrel of the West Texas Intermediate manage to reverse the recent downside and re-visit the $42.00 area on Monday.