EUR/USD edges up past 1.1850 area amid a moderate dollar weakness

NEWS | | By Guillermo Alcala
  • EUR/USD appreciates for the third consecutive day and reaches 1.1870 high.
  • US dollar eases amid a positive market sentiment.
  • Equity markets advance on Chinese data and news about another COVID-19 vaccine.

The euro has ticked up for the third consecutive day on Monday, reaching session highs at 1.1870 area with the USD on a moderate sell tone amid the positive market mood.

USD pulls back as market sentiment brightens

The euro has been favoured by a weaker USD amid the broad risk rally triggered by the positive Chinese macroeconomic data and the promising results of Moderna’s vaccine tests.

Market sentiment was lifted on the Asian session as the better than expected Chinese industrial production and foreign investment figures confirmed that China’s economic recovery is picking up pace.

Somewhat later, the drugmaker Moderna announced that its COVID-19 vaccine is 94.5% effective which boosted market sentiment triggering solid advances in the main equity indexes. In this backdrop, the safe-haven USD has pulled down against its main rivals, although the up-tick on US Treasury yields has avoided further dollar weakness.

The euro, though, has been weighed by the dovish comments of  ECB policymaker, Pablo Hernandez de Cos. In an event on Monday, Hernandez de Cos has pointed out that foreign exchange moves between the euro and the dollar are something to worry about and has endorsed further monetary accommodation to avoid market fragmentation given the worsening economic and inflation outlook

Technical  levels to watch

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1852
Today Daily Change 0.0019
Today Daily Change % 0.16
Today daily open 1.1833
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.178
Daily SMA50 1.177
Daily SMA100 1.1708
Daily SMA200 1.1353
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1835
Previous Daily Low 1.1799
Previous Weekly High 1.192
Previous Weekly Low 1.1746
Previous Monthly High 1.1881
Previous Monthly Low 1.164
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1822
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1813
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.181
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1786
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1774
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1846
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1858
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1882

 

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD poised to challenge the monthly high

AUD/USD poised to challenge the monthly high

The Australian dollar advanced against its American rival on market’s optimism. RBA’s Lowe dismissed negative rates ahead of the release of the latest central bank’s minutes.

AUD/USD News

XAU/USD unable to regain the $1,900 level

XAU/USD unable to regain the $1,900 level

Gold futures have failed on their attempts to return above $1,900 level on Monday and the yellow metal has pulled back to the previous days’ range, with downside attempts supported above $1,870.

Gold news

USD/JPY under pressure, bears looking for sub-104.00 levels

USD/JPY under pressure, bears looking for sub-104.00 levels

The Japanese yen strengthened against the greenback, despite the positive momentum of equities. Investors keep betting against the dollar on risk-on news.

USD/JPY News

XRP price explodes over 12%, but some technical indicators spell trouble

XRP price explodes over 12%, but some technical indicators spell trouble

XRP had a notable breakout on November 13 from the ascending triangle pattern formed on the daily chart. The initial price target is $0.30; however, the digital asset could be looking for a pullback first. 

Read more

WTI rallies to the $42.00 area on risk appetite, OPEC+

WTI rallies to the $42.00 area on risk appetite, OPEC+

Prices of the barrel of the West Texas Intermediate manage to reverse the recent downside and re-visit the $42.00 area on Monday.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures