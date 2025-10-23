EUR/USD edges down to near 1.1600 as US Dollar bounces back, US inflation data in focus

The EUR/USD pair ticks lower to near 1.1600 during the late Asian trading session on Thursday. The major currency pair faces slight selling pressure as the US Dollar (USD) gains ground after Wednesday’s corrective move.

At the time of writing, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, rises to near 99.00.

The US Dollar rebounds despite growing concerns over bilateral trade relations between the United States (US) and China. On Wednesday, a report from Reuters showed that Washington is planning to block software-powered exports to Beijing in response to export controls imposed by China on its rare earth minerals. The scope of US software export controls to China would cover a long list of goods, as a number of products are built with US software.

On the domestic front, investors await the Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for September, which is scheduled to be released on Thursday. Market participants will pay close attention to the US inflation data, as a number of economic data releases have been canceled due to the ongoing government shutdown.

The inflation data will significantly influence market expectations for the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) monetary policy outlook. According to the CME FedWatch tool, traders remain confident that the Fed will reduce interest rates in both policy meetings remaining this year.

Meanwhile, the Euro (EUR) trades broadly calm on expectations that the European Central Bank (ECB) will hold its Deposit Facility rate at 2% by the end of 2026. In the October 15-22 Reuters poll, 57% of economists voted that the ECB will not change interest rates before 2027.

Going forward, the next major trigger for the Euro will be the monetary policy announcement by the ECB on October 30.