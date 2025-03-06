"Looking ahead, markets will be closely watching tomorrow's US February jobs report, where we anticipate a downside surprise, forecasting a payrolls print of 120k versus the consensus estimate of 160k. If realized, this could add further momentum to the EUR/USD rally."

"Yesterday's ADP jobs report and ISM services data somewhat diverged, with the former printing on the weak side, while the latter surprised to the upside, showing broad-based strength across the subindexes. Today, the focus shifts to the ECB meeting, though we expect limited market impact."

"We believe that the combination of factors from both Europe and the US points to further near-term upside risk for EUR/USD, especially if US data continues to disappoint."

EUR/USD has risen sharply this week , breaking well above 1.07 for the first time since the US election, with EUR optimism continuing in yesterday's session. This move has been fuelled by what appears to be a regime shift in euro area - particularly German - fiscal policy, with large-scale investments in infrastructure and, most notably, defence spending , Danske Bank's FX analyst Kirstine Kundby-Nielsen reports.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.