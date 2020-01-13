EUR/USD: Easing back to its 3 month up trend – Commerzbank

Karen Jones, analyst at Commerzbank, suggests that EUR/USD came under pressure last week and there is scope for a deeper sell off to the 100 day ma at 1.1065, but we should see some stabilisation between here and the 3 month uptrend at 1.1054.
Key Quotes
“Overhead the market is facing tough resistance at 1.1190-1.1240 – namely the 55 week ma, the 2019-2020 down channel and the recent high. This guards the 200 week ma at 1.1360 which continues to represent a critical break point medium term.”
“Failure at the uptrend would target the 1.0981 29th November low.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
