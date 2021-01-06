- EUR/USD loses momentum and retreats to the 1.2320 area.
- German flash CPI came in at 0.5% MoM in December.
- US ADP report dropped by 123K during last month.
EUR/USD keeps the firm pace above the 1.2300 mark albeit below earlier peaks in the 1.2350 area.
EUR/USD: Upside capped in the mid-1.2300s
EUR/USD advances for the third session in a row beyond 1.2300 the figure, although it gives away part of initial gains on a sudden bout of USD-strength.
In fact, the greenback gathered further traction following the recovery in yields of the key US 10-year benchmark to the 1.04% zone, area last visited in March 2020.
In the data space, German flash inflation figures showed consumer prices are expected to have gained 0.5% in December, while the annual drop is seen at 0.3%. Across the pond, the ADP report noted the US private sector lost 123K jobs during last month vs. expectations for a meagre 88K increase.
Next on tap will be Factory Orders, the EIA’s report on crude oil supplies and the FOMC Minutes of the December meeting.
What to look for around EUR
The upside momentum in EUR/USD regains fresh oxygen at the beginning of 2021 and the pair manages to trade past the 1.2300 mark for the first time since April 2018. So far, EUR/USD appears supported by prospects of a strong recovery in the region (and abroad), which is in turn underpinned by extra fiscal stimulus by the Fed and the ECB. In addition, real interest rates continue to favour the euro area vs. the US, which is also another factor supporting the EUR along with the huge long positioning in the speculative community.
EUR/USD levels to watch
At the moment, the pair is gaining 0.05% at 1.2302 and a breakout of 1.2349 (2021 high Jan.6) would target 1.2413 (monthly high Apr.17 2018) en route to 1.2476 (monthly high Mar.27 2018). On the other hand, the next support emerges at 1.2129 (weekly low Dec.21) seconded by 1.2058 (weekly low Dec.9) and finally 1.2032 (23.6% Fibo of the 2017-2018 rally).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from highs amid rising US yields
EUR/USD has fallen to around 1.23, off the highest since 2018 as rising US yields boost the dollar. Earlier, the greenback dropped on Democrats pull ahead in Georgia's special runoffs, opening the door to more fiscal stimulus. ADP's jobs report showed a loss of 123,000 jobs.
GBP/USD tumbles below 1.36 as the dollar gains some ground
GBP/USD has dropped below 1.36, reversing its gains. Earlier, the dollar dropped as Democrats pulled ahead in Georgia. The US ADP jobs report missed estimates. and the Federal Reserve's minutes are eyed.
Gold corrects further from 2-month tops, dives to $1925 area
Gold extended its retracement slide from near two-month tops and refreshed daily lows, around the $1925 region during the early North American session.
Georgia Elections: Markets to surf higher on imminent blue wave, USD to chop around
Democrats are on course to win effective control of the Senate, completing a "blue wave." Markets are set to cheer prospects of additional stimulus, coming as soon as this month.
US Dollar Index: A move to 89.00 is shaping up
The pessimism surrounding the dollar remains well and sound early in 2021, with DXY dropping to new lows in the 89.20 area on Wednesday.