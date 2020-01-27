EUR/USD drops to fresh eight-week lows, holds above 1.1000

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • A firm US dollar across the board weighs on EUR/USD. 
  • Equity prices down sharply also in Wall Street.

The EUR/USD pair broke to the downside after moving for hours in a 15-pip range and bottomed at 1.1008, the lowest level since December 8. The greenback remains strong despite lower US yield, amid risk aversion

Risk aversion everywhere

Equity prices in Wall Street are sharply lower, in line with global markets. The Dow Jones falls 1.60% and the Nasdaq 1.95%. The US 10-year yield stands at 1.61%, about to post the lowest close since October. 

The spread of the virus in China and across the world raised concerns about the impact on the world economy. Those worries favoured currencies like the yen and the Swiss franc and negatively on emerging markets and commodity currencies. 

The decline in EUR/CHF also pressured the euro to the downside. The cross fell to 1.0670, the weakest level since 2017. 

Technical outlook 

The EUR/USD is falling for the third day in a row and approached the 1.1000 area. The negative trend remains in place but the momentum appears to be fading. The area around 1.0990/1.1000 is a key and strong support that should limit the decline. A break lower would clear the way to more losses. 

On the upside, 1.1035/40 (Jan 27 high) is the immediate resistance followed by the 100-day moving average at 1.1065. 

 

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1015
Today Daily Change -0.0013
Today Daily Change % -0.12
Today daily open 1.1028
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1133
Daily SMA50 1.1103
Daily SMA100 1.1073
Daily SMA200 1.1132
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1062
Previous Daily Low 1.102
Previous Weekly High 1.1118
Previous Weekly Low 1.102
Previous Monthly High 1.124
Previous Monthly Low 1.1002
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1036
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1046
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1011
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0995
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0969
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1053
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1079
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1095

 

 

