EUR/USD drops to fresh daily low below 1.1730 on USD strength

- EUR/USD continues to push lower in the American session.
- US Dollar Index rose above 93.00 on Tuesday.
- Greenback capitalizes on safe-haven flows as Wall Street's main indexes decline.
The EUR/USD pair extended its daily slide in the early American session and was last seen trading at a fresh daily low of 1.1727, losing 0.42% on a daily basis.
DXY advances above 93.00
The unabated USD strength on Tuesday is causing EUR/USD to continue to push lower. The risk-averse market mood seems to be providing a boost to the safe-haven greenback following the mixed macroeconomic data releases from the US. Currently, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite indexes are down 0.65% and 1.05%, respectively, while the US Dollar Index (DXY) is rising 0.44% at 93.01.
The US Census Bureau reported on Tuesday that Retail Sales declined by 1.1% in July, compared to the market expectation for a decrease of 0.2%. On a positive note, the Federal Reserve's monthly publication revealed that Industrial Production expanded by 0.9% in July.
Earlier in the day, the data from the euro area showed that the Gross Domestic Product in the second quarter grew by 2% on a quarterly basis, as anticipated.
Later in the session, FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell is scheduled to deliver a speech at a virtual meeting with educators and students and respond to questions from the audience at 1730 GMT.
Technical levels to watch for
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1729
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0050
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.42
|Today daily open
|1.1779
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.18
|Daily SMA50
|1.1876
|Daily SMA100
|1.1962
|Daily SMA200
|1.201
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1801
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1767
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1805
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1706
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1909
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1752
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.178
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1788
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1764
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1749
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.173
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1798
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1816
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1832
