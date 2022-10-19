EUR/USD drops from 0.9880, upside remain favored amid hawkish ECB bets

- EUR/USD has displayed a mild correction amid a marginal DXY recovery.
- The risk-on profile is intact as S&P 500 futures are stuck to their extended gains.
- ECB Lagarde may announce a rate hike by 75 bps to curtail price pressures.
The EUR/USD pair has witnessed selling pressure after multiple failed attempts to overstep the critical hurdle of 0.9880. The asset has not turned bearish yet, as the risk profile is exceptionally cheerful. This could be merely a healthy correction in the asset’s upside journey.
S&P500 futures have extended their gains after an upbeat Tuesday, which indicates that the market mood is solid. Meanwhile, the US dollar index (DXY) is defending the downside bias and holding itself above 112.00. The 10-year US Treasury yields have accelerated above 4.02%.
The euro bulls are expected to turn toward the north amid soaring bets for European Central Bank (ECB)’s hawkish monetary policy. Reuters poll on ECB’s rate hike extent states that ECB President Christine Lagarde will step up the interest rates by 75 basis points (bps) on October 27. European Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) trades five times higher than the targeted rate of 2%. Therefore, efficiency in policy tightening is required to contain mounting inflation.
The outcome of a Reuters poll states that the bloc's central bank will take the deposit rate to 1.50% and the refinancing rate to 2.00%.
On the US docket, recession fears are accelerating as the Federal Reserve (Fed) prepares to announce one more bumper rate hike in the first week of November. Price pressures have not softened in response to the pace of the Fed’s rate hiking spell. And Fed’s main agenda is to bring price stability.
Going forward, Wednesday’s Housing Starts data that reflects retail demand for real estate will hog the limelight. The economic data is expected to decline to 1.475M against the former release of 1.575M. It seems that accelerating interest rates by the Federal Reserve (Fed) have started displaying their consequences. Higher interest rates are forcing retailers to postpone their demand for personal property.
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.985
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05
|Today daily open
|0.9855
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9772
|Daily SMA50
|0.9934
|Daily SMA100
|1.0144
|Daily SMA200
|1.0563
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9876
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9813
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9809
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9632
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0198
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9536
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9852
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9837
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.982
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9785
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9757
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9883
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9911
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9946
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD consolidates gains above 1.1300 ahead of UK inflation
GBP/USD is holding the recent upside above 1.1300 ahead of the critical UK inflation release. A mixed market mood and the US dollar rebound are limiting the pair. The UK CPI data holds the key following the government's fiscal and political fiasco.
EUR/USD drops from 0.9880, upside remain favored amid hawkish ECB bets
The EUR/USD pair has witnessed selling pressure after multiple failed attempts of overstepping the critical hurdle of 0.9880. The asset has not turned bearish yet as the risk profile is extremely cheerful.
Gold gearing up for a big breakdown towards $1,615 Premium
Gold price extends its consolidative mode below $1,670 so far this week. Mixed Asian equities support USD bulls while yields cheer hawkish Fedspeak. XAU/USD eyes a daily closing below the rising trendline support, now at $1,642.
Bitcoin price to provide a buying opportunity before rallying to $20,500
Bitcoin price faced rejection at the 30-day EMA at $19,508 on October 17, resulting in a pullback. This retracement could knock BTC down to an opportunity zone, extending from $18,934 to $18,345-. A daily candlestick close below $17,593 will invalidate the bullish thesis for the big crypto.
Eurozone and UK September inflation figures
Despite all the attention on the mini-budget and the political fallout, the BOE still has to fight rising inflation. With the release of the data, markets can get back to considering concrete data points and the evolution of monetary policy.