EUR/USD dives to fresh five-month lows near 1.0600 on dovish ECB

The Euro has been falling like a stone over the last two days, crushed by the combination of a hawkish Federal Reserve and a dovish European Central Bank. The pair has lost nearly 2% in the last three days and is set to close its worst weekly performance in more than one year. The ECB left rates unchanged at the 4% level in a contested decision, as some committee members were in favour of a rate cut. This, and the dovish tilt on the monetary statement has boosted expectations that the bank will start easing its monetary policy soon. Investors have marked June in their calendars. This would put the ECB on the unprecedented position of shifting its monetary policy ahead of the Federal Reserve. The Fed is in a polar opposite, as the shock of the US inflation and the strong macroeconomic data is forcing the bank to dial down its monetary easing plans. In this scenario, it is difficult to see any support for the Euro. The pair might see some correction from strongly oversold levels on intra-day charts, although upside attempts are expected to be limited. Supports are 1.0630 and 1.0525. Resistances lie at 1.0725 and 1.0755.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.