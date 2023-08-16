EUR/USD dips below 1.0900 as Fed’s minutes show split views amongst Fed officials

- Fed officials emphasize commitment to achieving the 2% inflation objective, with many seeing the need for further tightening.
- A split emerges among policymakers, with some advocating for unchanged rates, highlighting the economy’s resilience and potential risks.
- EUR/USD reacts with a drop, hovering around the 1.0880s, marking its lowest point since mid-August.
EUR/USD dropped below 1.0900 for the second straight day, as the latest Federal Reserve (Fed) monetary policy minutes began to show policymakers are split between overtightening while others prioritize the fight against inflation. The EUR/USD trades volatile, between the daily low of 1.0870s and the 1.0900 figure.
Federal Reserve minutes reveal a divided board on rate decisions, with inflation concerns at the forefront
The minutes showed that all the Fed officials remain “resolute in their commitment to bring inflation down to the …2% objective,” with most participants estimating that upside risks on inflation would require additional tightening.
Nevertheless, the Fed board began to show a split stance regarding monetary policy as a “couple” of participants wanted rates to be left unchanged, with one of the members, Atlanta’s Fed President Raphael Bostic, having remained vocal about holding rates unchanged.
The minutes showed that even though the economy’s remained resilient, downside risks to economic activity are lingering, and upside risks to the unemployment rate.
Federal Reserve officials agreed that future rate decisions would depend on the “totality” of incoming data while taking a more cautious approach in the coming months.
EUR/USD Reaction
The EUR/USD dropped below the 1.0900 figure, extending its losses below the 1.0880 area, a level last seen on August 14, slightly below the S1 pivot, which acted as support, as the EUR/USD sits at around the 1.0880s area.
EUR/USD Technical Levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0883
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0024
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.22
|Today daily open
|1.0907
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.101
|Daily SMA50
|1.097
|Daily SMA100
|1.0931
|Daily SMA200
|1.0781
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0952
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0897
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1065
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0929
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1276
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0834
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0931
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0918
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0885
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0864
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.083
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.094
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0974
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0996
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
