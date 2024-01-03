- EUR/USD trades at around the 1.0900 lows, reacting to upbeat US ISM Manufacturing PMI and JOLTS job openings data.
- Market anticipates potential policy easing in Fed's December FOMC minutes; six rate cuts priced in by futures data.
- Germany's stable unemployment rate at 5.9% contrasts with busy EU and US economic calendars, including upcoming PMIs and jobs data.
The EUR/USD remained on the defensive since the first trading day of 2024, falling 0.27% on the day after economic data from the United States (US) suggests the economy remains robust, though the labor market cooled down. At the time of writing, the major is trading at 1.0910 after posting a daily high of 1.0965.
Euro struggles as US data signals robust economy
The US economic agenda revealed upbeat data. The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) announced December’s Manufacturing PMI improved to 47.4, above forecasts and November’s readings, but it remained in recessionary territory for 14 straight months. At the same time, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), revealed the JOLTS report, which showed a slight increase to 8.79 million, below the anticipated 8.85 million.
Aside from this, traders are awaiting the release of December’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes. In that meeting, Fed officials opened the door to ease monetary policy in 2024, with the majority projecting three 25 basis points rate cuts toward the end of the year. Nevertheless, according to futures data from the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), market participants had priced in six rate cuts.
Meanwhile, Federal Reserve’s (Fed) speakers had begun to cross newswires, led by the Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin. He said that although the US central bank is making real progress on curbing stickier inflation, and the economy remains robust, the risks of missing a soft landing remain.
Across the pond, the Eurozone’s (EU) economic docket featured Germany’s employment data, which showed the unemployment rate stood pat at 5.9%, as estimated by economists polled by Reuters.
Ahead of the week, the EU’s calendar will feature S&P Services and Composite PMIs on Thursday. In the US, Flash PMIs would be updated, and jobs data could rock the boat, with ADP and Initial Jobless Claims pending to be released.
EUR/USD Price Analysis: Technical outlook
The EUR/USD daily chart depicts the formation of a golden cross, which could pave the way for further gains, but a three-dark crows chart pattern could keep the pair downward pressured. Nevertheless, sellers failure to push prices below 1.0900, and buyers could lift the exchange rate to test a 32-month-old downslope trendline that passes around 1.1025/40.
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0904
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0039
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.36
|Today daily open
|1.0943
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0937
|Daily SMA50
|1.0842
|Daily SMA100
|1.076
|Daily SMA200
|1.0846
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1046
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0941
|Previous Weekly High
|1.114
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1009
|Previous Monthly High
|1.114
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0724
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0981
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1006
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0907
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0872
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0802
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1012
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1082
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1117
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
