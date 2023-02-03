So far, the pair is losing 0.37% at 1.0866. The breakdown of 1.0802 (weekly low January 31) would target 1.0766 (weekly low January 17) en route to 1.0648 (55-day SMA). On the other hand, the immediate up barrier comes at 1.1032 (2023 high February 2) followed by 1.1100 (round level) and finally 1.1184 (weekly low March 31 2022).

Further data saw the Unemployment Rate ticking lower to 3.4% and the key Average Hourly Earnings – a proxy for inflation via wages – rise 0.3% MoM and 4.4% from a year earlier. Additionally, the Participation Rate increased a tad to 62.4% (from 62.3%).

EUR/USD picks up extra selling pressure after the release of the Nonfarm Payrolls showed the US economy added 517K jobs during January, largely surpassing initial estimates for a gain of 185K jobs. In addition, the December reading was also revised up to 260K (from 223K).

EUR/USD comes under further downside pressure and rapidly gives away the initial optimism, returning to the mid-1.0800s in the wake of another stellar print from the US jobs report on Friday.

