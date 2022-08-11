- EUR/USD has tumbled to near 1.2850 amid a significant recovery in the DXY.
- A lower US CPI print has trimmed the odds of hawkish guidance while rate hike odds are solid.
- This week, the US Michigan CSI data will be of utmost importance.
The EUR/USD pair has declined gradually to near 1.2850 after surrendering the round-level support of 1.0300 in the Asian session. Earlier, the asset printed a fresh monthly high of 1.0369 after the US dollar index nosedived on the lower print of the US Consumer Price Index (CPI).
The plain-vanilla US CPI released lower at 8.5% than the estimates of 8.7% and the prior release of 9.1%. No doubt, a lower release of US inflation has cooled off volatility in the global market and has trimmed the odds of extremely hawkish guidance by the Federal Reserve (Fed). However, the odds of a rate hike are still intact as the road to reaching 2% inflation rate is far from over. Therefore, the US dollar index (DXY) has extended its recovery in the Asian session after a pullback move from a six-week low of 104.64.
Going forward, investors will keep an eye on the US Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index (CSI) data, which is due on Friday. As per the market consensus, the sentiment data is seen higher at 52.2 from its prior release of 51.5. A consecutive improvement is expected in the confidence of consumers after the data slipped to 50 for the first time in the past 20 years.
On the Eurozone front, an unchanged German inflation data at 8.5% despite a meaningful plunge in the oil prices have created havoc for the European Central Bank (ECB). A road to bring inflation down is getting trickier for the ECB as hiking interest rates is not easy due to debt-burden countries in the Eurozone.
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0286
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0014
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.14
|Today daily open
|1.03
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0188
|Daily SMA50
|1.0346
|Daily SMA100
|1.0539
|Daily SMA200
|1.0909
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0369
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0202
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0294
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0123
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0486
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9952
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0305
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0266
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0212
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0124
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0045
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0378
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0457
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0545
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
