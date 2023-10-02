EUR/USD consolidates in a range just above mid-1.0500s, upside potential seems limited

- EUR/USD struggles for a firm direction and oscillates in a narrow band on Monday.
- The risk-on impulse undermines the safe-haven USD and lends support to the pair.
- Expectations that further ECB rate hikes may be off the table undermine the Euro.
- Traders look to the US ISM PMI for a fresh impetus ahead of Fed Powell’s speech.
The EUR/USD pair kicks off the new week on a subdued note and oscillates in a narrow trading band, just above mid-1.0500s during the Asian session.
The global risk sentiment gets a goodish lift in reaction to slightly better-than-expected official Chinese PMIs and the passage of a stopgap US government funding bill over the weekend. The upbeat market mood keeps a lid on any meaningful upside for the safe-haven US Dollar (USD) and lends some support to the EUR/USD pair. That said, growing acceptance that the next move by the European Central Bank (ECB) is likely to be a rate cut continues to act as a headwind for the shared currency.
Signs of the beginning of the end of the high inflation in the Eurozone, along with speculations about a possible contraction in GDP during the second half of the year, have been fueling bets that additional ECB rate hikes may be off the table for now. The expectations were reaffirmed by the latest Eurozone consumer inflation figures released on Friday, which showed that that the core gauge, which strips out the volatile categories of food, fell to 4.5% in September from the 5.3% previous.
The US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) data, on the other hand, does little to change the market view that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will continue to tighten its monetary policy. This continues to underpin the USD and hold back bulls from placing aggressive bets around the EUR/USD pair. In fact, the US PCE Price Index rose in line with consensus estimates, to 3.5% over the past twelve months through August from the the previous month's upwardly revised reading of 3.4%.
That said, the annual Core PCE Price Index – the Fed's preferred gauge of inflation – eased from the 4.3% (revised from 4.2%) increase recorded in July to 3.9% during the reported month. Meanwhile, the rise in consumer spending, along with surging gasoline prices, points to higher prices going forward. This ensures that the US central bank will stick to its hawkish stance and keep rates higher for longer, which remains supportive of elevated US Treasury bond yields and favours the USD bulls.
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for strong follow-through buying before positioning for an extension of the EUR/USD pair's modest bounce from sub-1.0500 levels, or a multi-month low touched last week. Traders might also prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of important US macro data scheduled at the beginning of a new month. A rather busy week kicks off with the release of the US ISM Manufacturing PMI, which, along with a speech by Fed Chair Jerome Powell, will influence the USD price dynamics later during the early North American session and provide some impetus to the pair.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0564
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0010
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.09
|Today daily open
|1.0574
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0666
|Daily SMA50
|1.0823
|Daily SMA100
|1.0858
|Daily SMA200
|1.0829
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0617
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0558
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0656
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0488
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0882
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0488
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0595
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0581
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0549
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0524
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.049
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0608
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0642
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0667
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD falls toward 0.6400 amid mixed markets, light trading
AUD/USD is falling back toward 0.6400 in the Asian session on Monday, The pair failed to find any inspiration from the mostly upbeat Chinese business PMIs. A fresh uptick in the US Treasury bond yields and a mixed mood are weighing on the Aussie amid a China holiday.
USD/JPY hits fresh 11-month highs, approaches key 150.00 level
USD/JPY is extending gains toward 150.00, flirting with fresh 11-month highs in Asian trading on Monday. The pair is supported by the renewed upswing in the US Treasury bond yields and dovish BoJ commentary. However, Japanese FX intervention risks mount.
Gold extends its downside below $1,950 ahead of US PMI, Fed’s Powell speech
Gold price extends its downside and trades in negative territory for the sixth consecutive day during the early Asian trading hours on Monday. The renewed US Dollar (USD) demand exerts some selling pressure on USD-denominated XAU/USD price.
DOT confirms trend reversal, eyes retest of $5 after reclaiming key hurdle
Polkadot price seems to be ending its downtrend after shedding 92.91% in the last two years from its all-time high of $55.09. In the last three days, DOT has inflated by 3.3%, breaching a declining trendline and confirming the potential start of an uptrend.
Week ahead – Dollar shines ahead of Nonfarm Payrolls
Dollar cruises higher, nonfarm payrolls on Friday will be crucial for this rally. Early indicators point to another solid month for the US labor market. Central bank decisions in Australia and New Zealand will also be in focus.