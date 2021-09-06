EUR/USD consolidates daily losses around 1.1870 amid thin trading conditions

- EUR/USD continues to fluctuate in a tight range on Monday.
- US Dollar Index remains on track to post modest daily gains.
- Focus shifts to ZEW Survey and eurozone Q2 GDP data.
The EUR/USD pair reached its highest level since late July at 1.1910 on Friday and ended up closing the second straight week in the positive territory. With the trading action turning subdued on Monday, the pair erased a small portion of its gains and was last seen losing 0.12% on the day at 1.1870.
The disappointing August jobs report from the US triggered a USD selloff and allowed EUR/USD to gather bullish momentum. The US Bureau of Economic Analysis reported that Nonfarm Payrolls in the US increased by 235,000 in August. This print missed analysts' estimate of 750,000 and the US Dollar Index (DXY) dropped below 92.00 for the first time in a month. Currently, the DXY remains on track to close the day modestly higher as market conditions remain thin due to the Labor Day holiday in the US.
ECB will announce policy decisions on Thursday
On Tuesday, Eurostat will release the Gross Domestic Product growth figures for the second quarter. Investors expect the eurozone economy to contract by 0.6% on a quarterly basis. Additionally, the ZEW Survey - Economic Sentiment data from Germany and the EU will be looked upon for fresh impetus.
More importantly, the European Central Bank (ECB) will announce its Interest Rate Decision and release the Monetary Policy Statement.
Preview the ECB's September meeting, "discussions are certain to take place but is there unanimity or consensus to move forwards and rest purchases to EUR10 B - EUR15 B per week from October?" question Société Générale analysts. "If there is not, last week’s price action will turn out to have been a head fake, causing investors to reverse steepening trades in EGBs and swaps and take profits in EUR/USD.”
Technical levels to watch for
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1869
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0015
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.13
|Today daily open
|1.1884
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1766
|Daily SMA50
|1.1806
|Daily SMA100
|1.1951
|Daily SMA200
|1.2004
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1909
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1866
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1909
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1783
|Previous Monthly High
|1.19
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1664
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1893
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1882
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1864
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1843
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1821
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1907
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.193
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.195
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains pressured towards 1.1850 amid USD rebound
EUR/USD is pressured towards 1.1850 after the downbeat Eurozone Sentix data. The US dollar recovers ground following a disappointing NFP-led slide. The focus turns to the ECB meeting this week, with tapering expectations back on the table.
GBP/USD drops below 1.3850 amid Brexit woes, USD bounce
GBP/USD is holding the lower ground below 1.3850 amid a US dollar rebound and Brexit woes. Brexit blamed for labor, food shortage, key members ask for "proportionate and structured" over NI border. Holiday in the US could restrict market moves amid improving risk appetite.
Gold bulls may finally win the battle
Gold trades near a critical Fibonacci resistance level at $1,825.10 a troy ounce. As long as the US Federal Reserve maintains tapering, the dollar will remain pressured. XAU/USD offers a neutral-to-bullish stance in the near term as long as above 1,810.40.
Whale buys 150 billion Shiba Inu coins, SHIB continues uptrend
Cryptocurrency market analysts believe that Shiba Inu coin can overtake Dogecoin, expect decentralized exchange ShibaSwap to burn more SHIB. The drop in SHIB’s circulating supply is likely to trigger a price rally.
Lucid Group Inc continues to climb as investors shrug off PIPE sell off
NASDAQ:LCID investors have certainly bought the recent dip as the stock has now powered higher in two straight sessions heading into the long weekend.