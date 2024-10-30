- EUR/USD stays sideways around 1.0800 ahead of key economic data releases from both the Eurozone and the US.
- The French economy rose by 0.4%, as expected, in the third quarter of the year.
- Trump’s victory in the US presidential election could have an adverse impact on the Eurozone growth.
EUR/USD trades close to Tuesday’s high slightly above 1.0800 in Wednesday’s European session. The major currency pair remains sideways for a third consecutive day as investors await key macroeconomic data from both the Eurozone and the United States (US) that is likely to inject volatility into the pair.
In Europe, the October preliminary Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) data from Germany and six of its states, and from Spain will indicate whether inflationary pressures continue to remain within the European Central Bank’s (ECB) target of 2%.
Economists estimate the German HICP to have grown at a faster pace of 2.1% from 1.8% in September, while inflation in Spain is expected to have remained below 2%.
Unless there is a big upside surprise, the impact of the inflation data is expected to be less significant on the ECB’s interest rate action in its upcoming policy meeting in December as officials see price pressures softening faster than what the central bank had anticipated.
Recent commentaries from ECB policymakers have indicated that they are worried about inflation remaining persistently lower due to weakening economic growth. Market participants are worried about the outlook of the Eurozone economy.
Meanwhile, uncertainty ahead of the US presidential election persists. While national polls have indicated tight competition between former US President Donald Trump and current Vice President Kamala Harris, traders seem to be pricing in a Trump victory, which would have deep repercussions also for the Eurozone.
Trump has promised a universal 10% tariff on all imports, except those from China, which would face even bigger tariffs. The threat of tariffs could impact the Eurozone’s powerful export sector significantly. Investment banking firm Goldman Sachs projects a 1% drop in the Eurozone’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) if a universal 10% tariff is imposed.
In Wednesday’s session, investors will also focus on the flash Q3 GDP data of the Eurozone and its major regions. Market participants will pay close attention to German growth numbers as the region’s largest economy is forecasted to contract for the second quarter in a row.
Meanwhile, the preliminary French Q3 GDP grew at an expected pace of 0.4%, faster than 0.2% in the second quarter of this year.
Daily digest market movers: EUR/USD stays on sidelines as US Dollar rally stalls
- EUR/USD remains sideways as the rally in the US Dollar (USD) appears to have stalled. The USD faces pressure after weak United States (US) JOLTS Job Openings data for September has renewed fears of pain in the labor market. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which gauges Greenback’s value against six major currencies, drops to near 104.20.
- Tuesday’s Job Openings data showed fresh vacancies stood at 7.443 million, lower than estimates of 7.99 million and the prior release of 7.861 million. Weak job openings pointed to a slower labor demand, which kept Federal Reserve (Fed) dovish bets for the remaining year afloat. According to an October 23-29 Reuters poll, the Fed will cut interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) in policy meetings in November and December.
- For more interest rate cues, investors will focus on the ADP Employment Change and the flash US Q3 GDP data, which will be published in the North American session. Economists expect the private sector to have added 115K new workers in October, lower than 143K in September. Meanwhile, the US economy is expected to have grown at a steady pace of 3.0% on an annualized basis.
- Later this week, investors will keep an eye on the Nonfarm Payrolls and the ISM Manufacturing PMI data for October, and the Personal Consumption Expenditure Price Index (PCE) data for September.
Technical Analysis: EUR/USD stays within tight range around 1.0800
EUR/USD consolidates around 1.0800 in European trading hours on Wednesday. The shared currency pair continues to hold above the upward-sloping trendline near 1.0750, which is plotted from the October 3, 2023, low at around 1.0450 on the daily time frame. However, the broader outlook of the major currency pair remains bearish as it stays below the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which trades around 1.0900.
The downside move in the shared currency pair started after a breakdown of a Double Top formation on the daily time frame near the September 11 low at around 1.1000, which resulted in a bearish reversal.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains in the 20.00-40.00 range, pointing to more downside ahead.
On the downside, the major pair could see more weakness towards the round-level support of 1.0700 if it slips below 1.0750. Meanwhile, the 200-day EMA near 1.0900, and the psychological figure of 1.1000 emerge as key resistances.
Euro FAQs
The Euro is the currency for the 19 European Union countries that belong to the Eurozone. It is the second most heavily traded currency in the world behind the US Dollar. In 2022, it accounted for 31% of all foreign exchange transactions, with an average daily turnover of over $2.2 trillion a day. EUR/USD is the most heavily traded currency pair in the world, accounting for an estimated 30% off all transactions, followed by EUR/JPY (4%), EUR/GBP (3%) and EUR/AUD (2%).
The European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, Germany, is the reserve bank for the Eurozone. The ECB sets interest rates and manages monetary policy. The ECB’s primary mandate is to maintain price stability, which means either controlling inflation or stimulating growth. Its primary tool is the raising or lowering of interest rates. Relatively high interest rates – or the expectation of higher rates – will usually benefit the Euro and vice versa. The ECB Governing Council makes monetary policy decisions at meetings held eight times a year. Decisions are made by heads of the Eurozone national banks and six permanent members, including the President of the ECB, Christine Lagarde.
Eurozone inflation data, measured by the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), is an important econometric for the Euro. If inflation rises more than expected, especially if above the ECB’s 2% target, it obliges the ECB to raise interest rates to bring it back under control. Relatively high interest rates compared to its counterparts will usually benefit the Euro, as it makes the region more attractive as a place for global investors to park their money.
Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact on the Euro. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, employment, and consumer sentiment surveys can all influence the direction of the single currency. A strong economy is good for the Euro. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the ECB to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen the Euro. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Euro is likely to fall. Economic data for the four largest economies in the euro area (Germany, France, Italy and Spain) are especially significant, as they account for 75% of the Eurozone’s economy.
Another significant data release for the Euro is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period. If a country produces highly sought after exports then its currency will gain in value purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD keeps range above 1.0800 ahead of key German/ EU data
EUR/USD is keeping its range play intact above 1.0800 in the European session on Wednesday. The Euro remains vulnerable ahead of key growth data from Germany and the Eurozone, which could ramp up ECB interest-rate cut expectations.
GBP/USD trades cautiously around 1.3000, with eyes on UK Autumn Budget
GBP/USD is on a cautious footing at around 1.3000 in European trading on Wednesday. Traders refrain from placing fresh bets on the pair ahead of the UK’s Autumn Budget and the US ADP jobs data and the Q3 advance GDP report due later on Wednesday.
Gold price pulls back from all-time peak, $2,800 remains in sight ahead of US macro data
Gold price (XAU/USD) retreats after touching a fresh record high during the early part of the European session on Wednesday and currently trades around the $2,780 region, still up 0.25% for the day.
German Q3 GDP Preview: EUR/USD set to decline on worsening Eurozone malaise Premium
The sick man of Europe – that not-so-flattering nickname to Germany's economy has resurfaced. It was first coined in the early 2000s, when the old continent's largest economy struggled with high unemployment, low productivity and ongoing struggles with reunification.
Global meetings under the shadow of the US elections
The sun was shining last week in Washington, DC during the Annual Meetings of the IMF, but the imminent US elections cast a shadow over the meetings of the Finance Ministers, Central Bank Governors, and private sector economists and finance professionals from all around the world who gathered in town.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.