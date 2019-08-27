EUR/USD clings to 1.1100 amid fresh trade/political headlines

- EUR/USD struggles to extend the latest pullback, triggered mainly due to renewed trade optimism and downbeat German data.
- Headlines concerning the US-China relations renew risk-off while political talks at Italy show nearness to an agreement on alliance formation.
- German GDP, US Consumer Confidence and Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index decorate the economic calendar.
While fresh risk-on and downbeat German data dragged the EUR/USD pair down on Monday, latest trade/political news holds the quote tightly around 1.1100 during early Tuesday.
Among them doubts over the recent optimism surrounding the US-China relations take the center. The Global Times’ Chief Editor doubted any good calls from China to the US President Donald Trump, as he claimed yesterday, while Xinhua quoted the People’s Bank of China’s (PBOC) Governor while pushing for new loans, which in turn signals weaker Yuan rate that has been irritating the US President since long.
From the US, the Union Leader piece mentions that the US senators are warning the key Trump administration officials to not invest pension funds in Chinese markets.
Elsewhere, talks between Italy’s Democratic Party (PD) and the anti-establishment Five Star Movement (M5S) continues with doubts over top positions and budget still limiting the PD and M5S from an announcement of the alliance.
With this, the US treasury yields lost their latest recovery with the 10-year note close to 1.527% by the press time.
Moving on, Germany’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the second quarter (Q2) of 2019 and the US numbers for housing, Consumer Confidence and the Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index will be on the traders’ lookout. It should, however, be noted that any announcement concerning the US-China trade relations will also direct near-term market sentiment.
Technical Analysis
FXStreet Analyst Flavio Tosti spots 50-bar simple moving average (SMA) on the four-hour chart and 200-bar SMA on the 30-minute chart, coupled with technical confluences indicator, to portray pair’s sideways momentum:
The Fiber is challenging the 1.1098 support and the 50 SMA. A break below this level can lead to a drop towards the 1.1080 level, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. EUR/USD is challenging the 200 SMA (on 30 min chart). If bulls step in, they can drive the market towards 1.1115 and 1.1134 resistances.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to 1.1100 amid fresh trade/political headlines
While fresh risk-on and downbeat German data dragged the EUR/USD pair down on Monday, latest trade/political news holds the quote tightly around 1.1100 during early Tuesday. German and US data decorate the economic calendar.
GBP/USD: Pullback from 50% Fibo. aims at resistance-turned-support
GBP/USD takes a U-turn from 50% Fibonacci retracement of July-August downturn as it trades near 1.2214 during the Asian session on Tuesday. An 11-day long rising trend-line becomes the key during further declines.
USD/JPY drops further towards 105.50 on US-Japan trade optimism
USD/JPY extends losses towards the 105.50 level, as the Yen remains buoyed by the positive developments on the US-Japan trade front. Further, broad-based US dollar weakness amid weaker Treasury yields and positive Japanese stocks also collaborate to the downside.
Gold stays firm below $1530 amid traders’ indecision
Gold refrains from carrying the previous pullback from multi-year highs as it takes the bids to $1,530 during the Asian session. In a reaction to the US-CN trade war, the Bullion surged to the fresh high since April 2013 during the week-start.
US Conference Board Consumer Sentiment Preview: Jobs, jobs, jobs
The Consumer Confidence Index is expected to drop to 129.5 in August from 135.7 in July. The Present Situation Index was 170.9 in July up from 164.3 in June. The Expectations Index was 112.2 in July and 97.6 in June.