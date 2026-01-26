EUR/USD climbs toward 1.1870 as Dollar sinks on geopolitical jitters

The Euro post gains of over 0.39% on Monday as the Greenback weakens, following a sell-off sponsored by US geopolitical jitters and speculation of a coordinated intervention in the FX markets by the US and Japan. The EUR/USD trades at 1.1872, after bouncing off daily lows of 1.1835.

Euro strengthens as US geopolitical tensions and FX intervention speculation trigger broad Dollar selling

Trade-war woes sponsored the advance of the EUR/USD pair last week. Although US President Donald Trump dropped tariffs of 10% to European countries over Greenland, he escalated tensions with Canada, threatening to impose 100% duties if they negotiate a trade deal with Beijing.

The US economic schedule will feature the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy meeting, as the most important macroeconomic event, on Wednesday January 28. Money markets seem confident that the central bank will keep rates unchanged, but the main event would be the Fed Chair Jerome Powell press conference, following the Department of Justice indictment.

Earlier, Durable Goods Orders exceeded estimates and traders will eye the ADP Employment Change 4-week average, housing data and Consumer Confidence data on Tuesday.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the performance of the buck’s value against six currencies, is down 0.41% at 97.05.

In the Eurozone, the Ifo Business Climate Index for Germany was unchanged in January from a previous month. The Ifo President Clemens Fuest said that the German economy is starting the new year with little momentum.

What’s in the Eurozone and US economic calendar on January 27?

On Tuesday’ the EU docket will feature speeches by members of the European Central Bank Joachim Nagel and the ECB President Christine Lagarde. In the US, jobs, housing and consumer confidence data would be released.

Euro Price This Month The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this month. Euro was the strongest against the Canadian Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -1.06% -1.42% -1.45% 0.10% -3.44% -3.00% -1.93% EUR 1.06% -0.42% -0.35% 1.24% -2.06% -1.88% -0.79% GBP 1.42% 0.42% 0.08% 1.67% -1.62% -1.47% -0.37% JPY 1.45% 0.35% -0.08% 1.50% -1.91% -2.01% -0.34% CAD -0.10% -1.24% -1.67% -1.50% -3.35% -3.45% -2.01% AUD 3.44% 2.06% 1.62% 1.91% 3.35% 0.16% 1.27% NZD 3.00% 1.88% 1.47% 2.01% 3.45% -0.16% 1.08% CHF 1.93% 0.79% 0.37% 0.34% 2.01% -1.27% -1.08% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

Daily digest market movers: Euro's benefits from soft US Dollar

Speculation over a potential coordinated intervention by Japanese and US authorities to support the Yen pressured the US Dollar. Bloomberg revealed that market chatter suggests that the Federal Reserve Bank of New York may have contacted financial institutions to gauge conditions around the Yen’s exchange rate.

US Durable Goods Orders posted a sharp rebound in November, surging 5.3% MoM after October’s 2.1% decline and well above forecasts of 2.3%, highlighting a renewed upswing in demand for big-ticket items.

Orders for core capital goods—a key gauge of underlying business investment—rose 0.5% MoM, beating expectations of 0.3% and accelerating from October’s 0.1% increase, pointing to firmer investment momentum toward the end of the year.

Prime Market Terminal data shows that traders are expecting 44 basis points of easing by the Federal Reserve towards the end of the year.

German Ifo Business Morale rose by 87.6 in January unchanged from December’s print, missed estimates for a modest rise to 88.2, according to Reuters.

Technical outlook: EUR/USD breaks 1.1800, sight on 1.2000

The overall trend is up, yet the formation of a ‘high wave candle’ almost a doji, opens the door for some consolidation within the top-bottom of the January 26 daily ramge, between 1.1834-1.1907.

If EUR/USD clears 1.1907, traders would test the 025 yearly high of 1.1918, followed by 1.1950 and 1.2000. Conversely, if the pair retreats below 1.1800, it opens the door to test the January23 daily low of 1.1728, followed by 1.1700.

Momentum as measured by the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicates that buyers are in charge. Also, the clear break above the December 24 swing high of 1.1807 shifted the trend from sideways to upwards.

EUR/USD Daily Chart