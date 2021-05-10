EUR/USD climbs to monthly highs beyond 1.2170

- EUR/USD pushes higher and advances to new highs near 1.2180.
- The weakness around the dollar props up the upside in spot.
- Yields of the German 10-year Bund climb to the -0.20% area.
EUR/USD manages to leave behind the earlier dip to the 1.2130 region and retakes the upper end of the range in the 1.2170/80 band, or new monthly peaks.
EUR/USD now looks to 1.2200
EUR/USD looks to extend the recent breakout of the key hurdle at 1.2100 the figure amidst the broader rebound from monthly lows in the vicinity of 1.1980 recorded during last week.
The recent upside in the pair gathered extra steam on the back of the increasing selling pressure in the greenback, particularly after the big miss in April’s Payrolls published last Friday (+266K vs. 978K exp.).
Supporting the better mood in the European currency, yields of the German 10-year Bund gather extra steam and test once again the -0.20% area, or multi-day highs.
Nothing scheduled in the domestic docket and across the pond, while the centre of the debate is expected to gyrate around US inflation figures tracked by the CPI, Retail Sales and a slew of Fed-speakers, all due later in the week. Closer to home, the ECB minutes will be in the limelight.
What to look for around EUR
EUR/USD extended further the bounce off the 1.1985/80 band and faltered in the 1.2180 region, area coincident with a Fibo level (of the November-January rally). The rebound in the sentiment around the single currency stays constructive on the back of the investors’ shift to the improved growth outlook in the Old Continent now that the vaccine campaign appears to have gained some serious pace and solid results from key fundamentals pari passu with the surging morale in the bloc.
Key events in the euro area this week: German, EMU ZEW survey (Tuesday) – EMU Industrial Production, German final April CPI (Wednesday) – ECB Accounts (Friday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Asymmetric economic recovery in the region. Sustainability of the pick-up in inflation figures. Progress of the vaccine rollout. Probable political effervescence around the EU Recovery Fund. German elections.
EUR/USD levels to watch
So far, spot is gaining 0.08% at 1.2173 and faces the next up barrier at 1.2200 (round level) followed by 1.2243 (monthly high Feb.25) and finally 1.2349 (2021 high Jan.6). On the other hand, a breach of 1.1985 (monthly low May 5) would target 1.1946 (200-day SMA) en route to 1.1887 (61.8% Fibo of the November-January rally).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends gains amid dollar weakness
EUR/USD has bounced above 1.2150 as the US dollar resumes its decline in the aftermath of Friday's weak job figures. Uncertainty about the ECB's policy somewhat weighs on the currency while the upbeat Sentix Investor Confidence supports it.
GBP/USD soars toward 1.41 after UK elections, US Nonfarm Payrolls
GBP/USD has hit a new three-month high near 1.41 after the SNP failed to win a majority in Scotland and as the UK is set to extend its reopening. The dollar is still suffering from Friday's weak jobs report.
Gold ignores US dollar’s dead cat bounce to pick up bids above $1,830
Gold defends $1,830, up 0.20% intraday around $1,834.68, as traders prepare for Monday’s European session. In doing so, gold prices react to the US dollar’s failures to keep early Asia’s corrective pullback from the lowest since late February.
Ethereum price shatters $4,000 to set up another all-time high
Ethereum price created a new all-time high at $4,074.99. A continuation of this upswing could push ETH to the 127.2% Fibonacci extension level at $4,240. Despite a slew of all-time highs, the funding rate for the altcoin pioneer seems to remain relatively low.
S&P 500, Nasdaq Week Ahead: Fed to markets, we have your back never mind the jobs report!
Well after a fairly sluggish start to the week things certainly sprang to life on Friday as a brutal employment report was a catalyst for a strong rally! Go figure. Well, the logic is actually not as stupid as it first appears. Bears have been hibernating and face possible extinction.