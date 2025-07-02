Conditions remain overbought, but there is a chance for Euro (EUR) to retest 1.1830 against US Dollar (USD); the likelihood of it rising above 1.1850 is not high. In the longer run, overbought conditions suggest a slower pace of advance, and it remains to be seen whether 1.1900 is within reach, UOB Group’s FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Peter Chia note.
Likelihood of it rising above 1.1850 is not high
24-HOUR VIEW: "EUR rose to a high of 1.1788 two days ago. In the early Asian session yesterday, when EUR was at 1.1780, we indicated the following: 'The rapid increase in momentum is likely to lead to further EUR strength, possibly testing 1.1820. Based on the current overbought momentum, EUR is unlikely to threaten the next resistance at 1.1850.' Our assessments were not wrong, as EUR rose to 1.1829 before pulling back to close at 1.1805, up 0.16%. While conditions remain overbought, there is a chance for EUR to retest the 1.1830 level before a more sustained pullback is likely. The likelihood of EUR rising above 1.1850 is not high. On the downside, a breach of 1.1760 (minor support is at 1.1780) would suggest EUR is not retesting the 1.1830 level."
1-3 WEEKS VIEW: "We turned positive on EUR last Thursday, 26 Jun, when it was at 1.1670. Tracking the subsequent advance, we highlighted yesterday (01 Jul, spot at 1.1780) that 'our EUR view remains positive, and the levels to watch now are 1.1820 and 1.1850.' EUR then rose to a high of 1.1829 before closing higher for the ninth straight day at 1.0805 (+0.16%). There is no change in our positive view, but upward momentum has slowed somewhat. This, combined with overbought conditions suggests a slower pace of advance and it remains to be seen whether 1.1900 is within reach this time around. Note that 1.1850 remains a resistance level. Overall, only a breach of 1.1715 (‘strong support’ level was at 1.1680 yesterday) would indicate that EUR is not rising further."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates gains near 1.1700 ahead of US data
EUR/USD is consolidating its latest upside near 1.1700 in European trading on Thursday. The US Dollar remains weak across the board as investors stay wary about the future of the Fed's independence in Trump's 2.0 era. The focus now shifts toward ECB-speak and mid-tier US data for fresh impetus.
GBP/USD stays firm above 1.3700, near fresh multi-year highs
GBP/USD holds its winning streak for the fourth successive session, trading above 1.3700 in the European session on Thursday. The pair hangs close to three-year highs amid sustained US Dollar weakness, in light of US President Trump's fresh attack on the Fed's credibility. US data and BoE-speak awaited.
Gold price retains its positive bias amid a broadly weaker USD; lacks bullish conviction
Gold price trades with a mild positive for the second straight day on Thursday, though it lacks follow-through and remains below the $3,350 level through the early European session. Reports that US President Donald Trump was considering replacing Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell raised concerns over the future independence of the US central bank.
Bitcoin Cash targets 52-week high as on-chain data indicate room for growth
Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is trading in the green by 2% at press time on Thursday, following a 6.39% price surge on Wednesday. Rising in a parallel channel pattern, BCH shows signs of increasing bullish momentum and nearing the $500 psychological level.
Could Iran block the Strait of Hormuz? Why Oil is on edge after US strikes
As the Israel-Iran conflict reaches new heights, an old threat is coming back to haunt the markets: that of the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. This narrow arm of the sea in the Persian Gulf, wedged between Iran to the north and the United Arab Emirates and Oman to the south, is much more than a simple sea passage.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.