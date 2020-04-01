EUR/USD challenges multi-day lows near 1.0930 post-data

- EUR/USD extends the weekly downside to the 1.0930 region.
- German Retail Sales expanded 1.2% MoM during February.
- Manufacturing/Services PMIs in the euro area came in mixed.
The downbeat sentiment in the shared currency stays well and sound for yet another session, dragging EUR/USD to weekly lows in the 1.0930 zone.
EUR/USD now looks to US data
EUR/USD is down for the third consecutive session so far on Wednesday and is flirting with a Fibo retracement of the March drop in the 1.0960 area.
The resumption of the upside momentum in the greenback is putting the pair under extra pressure in the area of multi-day lows, despite the Federal Reserve announced another measure to ease concerns on the funding front on Tuesday, all aimed to fight the COVID-19 fallout.
In the docket, better-than-expected German Retail Sales passed unnoticed among traders earlier in the session, while final PMIs in the euro area came in on a mixed tone.
Across the pond, the Manufacturing ISM will grab all the attention later in the session.
What to look for around EUR
The rally in EUR/USD appears to have met some interesting hurdle in the vicinity 1.1150 so far, sparking some corrective downside in consequence. In the meantime, dynamics around the greenback plus developments from the COVID-19 are expected to keep ruling the price action in the pair. On the macro view, recent better-than-forecasted PMIs in both Germany and the broader Euroland opened the door to some respite in the prevailing downtrend in fundamentals in the region, although the underlying stance still remains well on the negative side and aggravated by recession fears in response to the COVID-19 fallout as well as the probability of the re-emergence of disinflationary trends.
EUR/USD levels to watch
At the moment, the pair is losing 0.80% at 1.0941 and faces the next support at 1.0814 (78.6% Fibo of the 2017-2018 rally) followed by 1.0777 (monthly low Feb.20) and finally 1.0635 (2020 low Mar.23). On the flip side, a break above 1.1077 (200-day SMA) would target 1.1147 (weekly high Mar.27) en route to 1.1186 (61.8% Fibo of the 2017-2018 rally).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
