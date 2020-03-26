ECB removes limits to bond-buying in each member state while US Federal Reserve Chief Powell said the US may already be in recession, Valeria Bednarik from FXStreet informs.

Key quotes

“US Fed’s Chair Jerome Powell was on the wires this Thursday, saying that the Federal Reserve is not going to run of ammunition, hinting additional easing is available if needed.”

“The ECB has started its bond-buying program, changing the usual limits. In a legal document released today, the central bank announced that the limit to a third of each of its member states’ debit, should not apply.”

“US unemployment claims jumped to 3.28 million for the week ended March 20, breaking all charts, although the news barely affected currencies.”