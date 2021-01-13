EUR/USD catches a bid as US Treasury yields ease, focus on Lagarde's speech

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • EUR/USD trades above 1.22 as US yields retreat from multi-month highs. 
  • The pullback in yields could be temporary as US fiscal stimulus expectations persist. 
  • Some analysts say the dollar's yield-driven rally could be transient.
  • The US CPI and Lagarde's speech could influence market trends on Wednesday.

EUR/USD is extending Tuesday's gain with the US Treasury yields losing altitude and causing a broad-based decline in the US dollar. 

The pair is trading above 1.2210 at press time, representing a 0.10% gain on the day, having carved out a bullish inside day candle on Tuesday. The US 10-year yield fell from 1.18% to 1.12%, and is now hovering near 1.10%

That said, it is still significantly higher than the 0.9% level seen a week ago. The pullback seen in the past 24 hours could be short-lived, as inflation expectations remain elevated near multi-month highs, and the US President-elect is expected to announce additional fiscal stimulus on Thursday.

If yields recover losses, EUR/USD will likely come under pressure. Analysts at HSBC are skeptical about the sustainability of the dollar's yield-driven bounce and expect major currencies to continue tracking risk sentiment rather than yield differentials. 

The US Consumer Price Index, scheduled for release at 13:30 GMT, could influence bond yields and demand for the US dollar. The focus would also be on the European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde's speech and the Eurozone Industrial Production data. With the Eurozone bond yields rising along with the US treasury yields despite a relatively weak fiscal stimulus by Eurozone governments, the ECB President has very little room to sound hawkish. The central banker is likely to reiterate willingness to provide more easing if required. 

Technical levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2213
Today Daily Change 0.0007
Today Daily Change % 0.06
Today daily open 1.2206
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2228
Daily SMA50 1.2062
Daily SMA100 1.1921
Daily SMA200 1.1592
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2208
Previous Daily Low 1.2137
Previous Weekly High 1.235
Previous Weekly Low 1.2193
Previous Monthly High 1.231
Previous Monthly Low 1.1924
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2181
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2164
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2159
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2113
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2088
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.223
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2255
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2301

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

